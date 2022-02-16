The Game says it's 'crazy' he wasn't included in the Super Bowl halftime show

Do you agree that he should have been included in the 56th Super Bowl halftime show?

The Game allegedly feels some type pf way about not being invited to the 56th Super Bowl halftime show to perform alongside this years performers Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and Eminem.

Reposting a screenshot from a fan questioning why he wasn't included in the nostalgic performance, the Compton rapper added "Sh*t brazy fr" to the screenshot.

More fans continued to question why he wasn't asked to join, with some speculating that it might be because of his ongoing beef with fellow friend 50 Cent who was a surprise performer.

One fan wrote: "FYI: @losangelesconfidential Should’ve been on stage at the Super Bowl I’ll be the first to say it".

Another one commented: "@Losangelesconfidential should have performed at Super Bowl with @DrDre I mean this is LA".

Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Picture: Getty

During the halftime show, Eminem kneeled onstage, showing solidarity to Colin Kaepernick, who caused controversy back in 2016 when he kneeled during the National Anthem in protest of police brutality and the oppression against Black people.

After the performance, fans and followers took to Twitter to share their opinion on the matter. One happy fan wrote: "Eminem kneels after NFL asked him not to. Don’t tell a goat how to behave #SuperBowl".

Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige perform during halftime of Super Bowl LVI NFL football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Picture: Getty

Whilst one upset user commented: "Eminem purposely kneeling at the end of his set during #SuperBowl 1/2 time show last night; after asking if he could do it & the NFL said absolutely not & did it anyways; shame on him; hope he gets seriously fined & never asked again to do 1/2 time show. Classless idiot 🤷‍♀️".

The 56th show not only saw Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and Eminem hit the stage, but also Jhené Aiko, who performed a beautiful Black rendition of 'America the Beautiful'.