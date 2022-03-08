Pete Davidson responds to Kanye West burying him alive in 'Eazy' music video

Claiming to be 'humored' by being buried alive in the music video, the comedian says he "is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form"

Pete Davidson has shared his thoughts on Kanye West's latest attack on him which sees the rapper kidnap and bury a claymation version of Pete in his new music video 'Eazy'.

"He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical" an insider close to the SNL comedian claims. "He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him".

Pete Davidson is seen on the set of "The Home" on January 31, 2022 in Woodland Park, New Jersey. Picture: Getty

Continuing on, the insider also claims that Pete 'is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form' and takes Yé's 'social media posts, lyrics and music videos about him with a grain of salt'.

Also revealing that he is 'using this to grow in more ways than one including for himself and his relationship with Kim he is 'turning all of the negativity into a positive thing'.

The music video, which sees the DONDA 2 rapper throwing a bag over a replica of the SNL comedian's head before tying him up, throwing him on the back of an all-terrain vehicle and then burying him alive.

Whilst Pete's head is above soil, a caricature of Kanye is then seen pouring a bag of rose seeds over his head before witnessing the flowers bloom.

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson replica in his new music video 'Eazy'. Picture: YouTube

Alongside the controversial scenes, Kanye can be heard rapping "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**".

By the end of the video, text appears that reads: "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER," with another slide that says "EXCEPT SKETE, YOU KNOW WHO" with the word 'Skete' is crossed out. In the final frame it reads "JK HE’S FINE" in the final frame.

Yesterday, Yé took to his Instagram, defending the online criticism he's faced about the video.

Kanye West attends the the Versace fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in lower Manhattan on December 02, 2018 in New York City. Picture: Getty

"Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended 🖤" he wrote in the now-deleted post.

Kim Kardashian has been dating Davidson since October 2021. Last week, the reality starlet was granted the right to be 'legally single' from Kanye until the divorce is finalised.

She filed for divorce after seven years of marriage citing 'irreconcilable differences' claiming that she no longer wishes to be married to the rapper.