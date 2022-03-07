Kanye West says divorce feels like he's 'barely breathing' and 'suffocating'

7 March 2022, 16:23

Sharing a poem about 'DIVORCE' on his Instagram days after Kim becomes legally single, the DONDA rapper claims divorce is like getting beat up in the mall

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kanye West has revealed in a lengthy poem on Instagram titled 'DIVORCE' what he's currently going through in his divorce with Kim Kardashian two days after she was made legally single by a US court.

Kanye West responds to backlash for burying Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' music video

Posting the poem on his Instagram feed on Friday (March 4), the 44-year-old rapper revealed that:

"Divorce feels like full blown Covid. Divorce feels like your doctor don’t know shit" the poem reads.

"Divorce feels like full blown Covid. Divorce feels like your doctor don’t know shit" the poem reads. "Divorce feels like you’re walking on glass. Divorce feels like you’re running through a glass wall. Divorce feels like you’re being bullied in a class hall. Divorce feels like you’re getting beat up in the mall".

Kanye West is seen leaving his hotel on March 3, 2022 in Miami, Florida
Kanye West is seen leaving his hotel on March 3, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Picture: Getty

"Divorce feels like you’re walking on glass. Divorce feels like you’re running through a glass wall. Divorce feels like you’re being bullied in a class hall. Divorce feels like you’re getting beat up in the mall" the poem continues.

"Divorce feels like heavy breathing. Divorce feels like suffocating. Divorce feels like your teeth being pulled with pliers. Divorce feels like slower than paint and dryer. Divorce feels like nails in your hand . You are not you anymore. You're what left of you".

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

On March 2, Kim was proclaimed legally single, giving her permission to delete the "West" from her surname and return to her maiden name of just "Kardashian".

"Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single" an insider close to the reality star claims. "She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life".

She filed for divorce back in February 2021 citing 'irreconcilable differences' asking for an immediate termination of her marriage claiming:

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress".

Kim and Kanye have four children together – with eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.

Kim Kardashian, North West and Kanye West arrive to The Polo Bar on June 15, 2018 in New York City
Kim Kardashian, North West and Kanye West arrive to The Polo Bar on June 15, 2018 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Kanye West News

Kanye West responds to backlash for burying Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' music video

Kanye West responds to backlash for burying Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' music video
Kanye West and Chaney Jones relationship timeline: Pictures, videos & more

Kanye West and Chaney Jones relationship timeline: Pictures, videos & more
Kanye West & The Game's 'Eazy' lyrics meaning explained

Kanye West & The Game's 'Eazy' lyrics meaning explained

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson replica in disturbing new 'Eazy' music video

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson replica in disturbing new 'Eazy' music video
Kanye West's girlfriend Chaney Jones gives him nickname after confirming romance

Kanye West's girlfriend Chaney Jones gives him nickname after confirming romance

More News

Nicki Minaj new album 2022: Release date, tracklist, features & more

Nicki Minaj new album 2022: Release date, tracklist, features & more

Nicki Minaj

Cardi B claps back at fans roasting Offset's fashion choices

Cardi B claps back at fans roasting Offset's fashion choices

Cardi B

Rihanna's baby bump: 13 photos during her pregnancy

Rihanna's baby bump: 14 photos during her pregnancy

Rihanna

The Game claims he’s a better rapper than Eminem

The Game claims he’s a better rapper than Eminem

Who is Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones? Age, career and Instagram revealed

Who is Kanye West's new girlfriend Chaney Jones? Age, career and Instagram revealed