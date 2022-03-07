Kanye West says divorce feels like he's 'barely breathing' and 'suffocating'

Sharing a poem about 'DIVORCE' on his Instagram days after Kim becomes legally single, the DONDA rapper claims divorce is like getting beat up in the mall

Kanye West has revealed in a lengthy poem on Instagram titled 'DIVORCE' what he's currently going through in his divorce with Kim Kardashian two days after she was made legally single by a US court.

Posting the poem on his Instagram feed on Friday (March 4), the 44-year-old rapper revealed that:

"Divorce feels like full blown Covid. Divorce feels like your doctor don’t know shit" the poem reads. "Divorce feels like you’re walking on glass. Divorce feels like you’re running through a glass wall. Divorce feels like you’re being bullied in a class hall. Divorce feels like you’re getting beat up in the mall".

Kanye West is seen leaving his hotel on March 3, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Picture: Getty

"Divorce feels like heavy breathing. Divorce feels like suffocating. Divorce feels like your teeth being pulled with pliers. Divorce feels like slower than paint and dryer. Divorce feels like nails in your hand . You are not you anymore. You're what left of you".

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Picture: Getty

On March 2, Kim was proclaimed legally single, giving her permission to delete the "West" from her surname and return to her maiden name of just "Kardashian".

"Kim is feeling a huge sense of relief now that she has been declared legally single" an insider close to the reality star claims. "She is very happy and feels she is one step closer to reclaiming her independence and being able to move on in her life".

She filed for divorce back in February 2021 citing 'irreconcilable differences' asking for an immediate termination of her marriage claiming:

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress".

Kim and Kanye have four children together – with eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.