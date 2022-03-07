Kanye West responds to backlash for burying Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' music video

Addressing the online criticism he's facing since the release of the music video, the 44-year-old rapper has defended his actions claiming "art is freedom of speech"

Kanye West has spoken out about the backlash he's currently facing over burying a live action version of Pete Davidson in his new controversial music video 'Eazy'.

"Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended 🖤" he wrote in a post on Instagram.

The music video, which sees the DONDA 2 rapper throwing a bag over a replica of the SNL comedian's head before tying him up, throwing him on the back of an all-terrain vehicle and then burying him alive.

Whilst Pete's head is above soil, a caricature of Kanye is then seen pouring a bag of rose seeds over his head before witnessing the flowers bloom.

Alongside the controversial scenes, Kanye can be heard rapping "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**".

By the end of the video, text appears that reads: "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER," with another slide that says "EXCEPT SKETE, YOU KNOW WHO" with the word 'Skete' is crossed out. In the final frame it reads "JK HE’S FINE" in the final frame.

Fans of the rapper couldn't help but express their opinions and concerns about the video after clips from the video went viral on social media on Wednesday (March 2).

One fan wrote: "Kanye's obsession with Pete Davidson is just scary at this point. I'd be going to court for more than just a divorce if I was Kim".

Another one commented: "I just need to know that Pete Davidson’s okay bc that Kanye claymation is disturbing af".

Kanye's soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian has been dating Davidson since October 2021. Last week, the reality starlet was granted the right to be 'legally single' from Kanye until the divorce is finalised.

Kim filed for divorce after seven years of marriage citing 'irreconcilable differences' claiming that she no longer wishes to be married to the rapper.

The pair have four children together – eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.