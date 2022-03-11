Kanye West slammed for attacking Pete Davidson again in graphic music video

Fans are outraged The Game and Ye's second music video for 'Eazy' depicts Pete Davidson being brutally attacked.

Kanye West has outraged fans after his second music video for 'Eazy' shows Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson being attacked in gory animated visuals.

The 44-year-old rapper previously took aim at his estranged wife's partner, 28, by burying his Pete's clay replica alive and decapitating him in the first 'Eazy' music video.

Trigger warning: This article contains themes of visual violence, emotional abuse, animal cruelty and graphic imagery.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian confirmed their relationship in November 2021. Picture: Instagram

Now, a second video for the track has taken things to another level, leaving fans to urge the rapper to seek help.

The new shocking video of Ye's collaboration with The Game saw a blurred-out character wearing a 'Skete' hoodie being brutally attacked by a skinned monkey against a fire engine.

Pete Davidson's replica is seen getting brutally attacked by a skinned monkey in the second 'Eazy' music video. Picture: YouTube

The fire engine is thought to reference Pete's late firefighter father Scott, who passed away while saving lives during the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

Ye continually refers to Pete as 'Skete' as an offensive nickname.

Pete Davidson's replica is seen being beaten up by a skinned monkey near a fire engine - which is thought to reference Pete's late firefighter father Scott, who passed away while saving lives during the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Picture: YouTube

The vicious animation shows the comedian's replica getting attacked against a fire engine during the night while the 'Off The Grid' rapper's replica watched.

Meanwhile, the rapper spits the lyrics: 'God saved me from that crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a*s.'

Petrified Twitter users claimed the music video is 'harassment' and 'disturbing', while others urged the rapper to seek help.

One fan tweeted: 'This music video is violent and cruel. Shame on you Kanye and The Game.' while another added: 'If he were not famous… this guy would already be locked up!'

A third Twitter user wrote: "Kanye putting a firetruck in the video to mock Pete's dad who died in 9/11 is DISGUSTING"

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marraige. Picture: Getty

Other fans raised concerns, penning: 'Why is he not being helped? The guy is obviously losing his mind and has become obsessed with Kim and Pete. His people if they care about Kanye need to step up and help the guy.'

Some fans claimed Ye is contradicting himself, writing: 'This man Kanye dropping sh*t like this and then telling people “Find God”'

See other fan reactions to the music video below.

Despite the threats the Saturday Night Live star allegedly isn't allowing Kanye to get to him.

Although Pete has dissed several times in Ye's social media posts and his replica got buried in his new music video, the comedian is allegedly keeping a level head.

The drama comes amid Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce. The reality TV star filed for divorce from Ye back in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marraige.

Kim and Pete were rumoured to be dating after the pair shared a kiss during an SNL skit back in October 2021.

The pair later confirmed their relationship and have been going from strength-to-strength ever since.