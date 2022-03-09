Kanye West praises Robert Pattinson after he 'played his music' at Pete Davidson's club

Playing nothing but Ye's greatest hits at The Batman afterparty, which was held in Pete Davidson's bar, the 44-year-old rapper congratulated Pattinson on the new movie

Kanye West has a new fan in Robert Pattinson after it was reported that the Batman actor held an afterparty for the superhero film at his rival Pete Davidson's new Pebble Bar in New York City where he played non-stop songs from Yé.

According to an insider who was in attendance at the party, Pattinson played 'a lot of Kanye'. "Not many people knew about the event, but most of the music being played was Yé" they claimed.

Robert Pattinson attends "The Batman" World Premiere on March 01, 2022 in New York City. Picture: Getty

In the now-deleted IG post, Kanye praised the actor typing: "Saw Batman yesterday. The upside down scene when the Penguin car flipped over was beautiful love the whole film Oh and when Zoe threw in the privilege bar".

Yesterday, Pete seemingly responded to Kanye burying him alive in his latest music video 'Eazy'. "He finds the fact that Kanye included a cartoon version of him in his music video hysterical" an insider close to the SNL comedian claims. "He is almost flattered by it all because it is so ridiculous to him".

Pete Davidson is seen on the set of "The Home" on January 31, 2022 in Woodland Park, New Jersey. Picture: Getty

Continuing on, the insider also claims that Pete 'is not threatened by Kanye in any way, shape or form' and takes Yé's 'social media posts, lyrics and music videos about him with a grain of salt'.

Also revealing that he is 'using this to grow in more ways than one including for himself and his relationship with Kim he is 'turning all of the negativity into a positive thing'.

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson replica in his new music video 'Eazy'. Picture: YouTube

In the music video, the DONDA 2 rapper threw a sack over a copy of the SNL comedian's head before tying him up, placing him on the back of an all-terrain vehicle, and finally burying him alive in the music video.

While Pete's head is above ground, a caricature of Kanye is seen pouring rose seeds over his head and watching the blooms bloom.

After receiving backlash about the video, Kanye took to his Instagram, defending the online criticism he's faced about the video.

"Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended 🖤" he wrote in the now-deleted post.