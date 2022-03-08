Kanye West shades Kim Kardashian by 'liking' ex-friend's racy Instagram photo

The rapper has taken aim at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian once again, by liking a saucy photo of her ex-best friend.

Kanye West has thrown shade at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian once again during their divorce.

The 44-year-old rapper has been making headlines recently for publicly scrutinising Kim and threatening her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after nearly seven years of marriage in February 2021. Picture: Getty

Now, the star has seemingly tried to get underneath Kim's skin by 'liking' her ex-best friend Larsa Pippen by "liking" her latest racy Instagram snap.

In Larsa's photo, which Ye 'liked', she is seen wearing a sexy black corset and transparent lace knickers.

The photo was reposted by In Touch magazine with the caption: "She earned it! #LarsaPippen clapped back at rumors that the #RHOM star received a Brazilian butt lift."

The 'like' may have intentionally been to trigger Kim, but he also could have genuinely liked the photo.

In 2020, Kim and Larsa fell out while Kanye publicly supported his wife at the time.

However, Kanye has now publicly disrespected Kim several times during their divorce.

Larsa Pippen revealed Tristan Thompson shortly before Khloe did and claimed Kanye West kept calling her in the early hours of the morning to "rant" so she blocked him because she "couldn’t bear taking his calls anymore". Picture: Getty

Ye's 'like' comes after Kim recently "liked" a tweet praising her new beau Pete Davidson shortly after Kanye taunted him with a cartoon replica of him getting buried by the rapper in his latest music video for 'Eazy'.

The comment was originally shared by filmmaker James Gunn - who said Pete was "one of the nicest, sweetest guys" and said the Suicide Squad star "treats everyone around him with respect".

Kim and Larsa have not friends since summer 2020.

At the time, fans had noticed the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram and noticed there was no posts of the kardashian family at Larsa's birthday party.

Larsa Pippen rose to fame as the wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen. She is a popular socialite and social media influencer. Picture: Getty

A source told Page Six at the time: "They are friends, but not close friends." They added that Kim "never followed Larsa" on Instagram to begin with.

Kanye took Kim's side of the dispute between the RHOM star and the Kardashian-jenner family all followed suit and unfollowed Pippen.

During a tweetstorm, Ye wrote 'Larsa' along with a thinking face emoji, and the unexplained question: "Should I name more?".

In a recent podcast called Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef, Larsa shared her thoughts on Kim's romance with Pete.

Larsa told the : "You know what? If they're happy, I am happy.

"When people are happy, you know, it shows. I feel like they're happy. So that's all that matters."

The reality star's verdict on Kim's relationship with Pete is the first time she has spoken about the KKW Beauty star since their friendship fallout.

Kim Kardashian is in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, while Kanye is with model Chaney Jones.