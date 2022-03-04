Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West burying Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' music video

The reality TV star is said to be disgusted with Kanye's latest antic, which sees him bury her SNL beau alive saying "he's showing the world why I left him"

Kim Kardashian is reportedly disgusted with her estranged husband Kanye West's latest music video for track 'Eazy', which sees the rapper bury her current beau Pete Davidson alive.

An insider close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is said to be less than impressed with her soon-to-be ex-husband's antics saying:

"He's showing the world why she left him and why she's better off without that dark cloud hanging over her".

Kim Kardashian attends the Revolve Social Club VIP Opening at Revolve Social Club on March 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

Continuing on, the insider also claims that "Kim is not a West and he is not her husband anymore. He is the father of her children, and it is not setting a good example when North can go on his Instagram and see a video of him murdering her mother’s boyfriend".

"In the end, Kanye showed his true colours to the world. She is done making excuses for him. Her jaw dropped when she saw Kanye’s music video. Kim can’t believe what she was seeing unfold".

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson in his new music video 'Eazy'. Picture: YouTube

In the music video, which was released on Wednesday (March 2), Yé's can be seen throwing a bag over Pete's head, tying him up and throwing him on the back of an all-terrain vehicle.

He's then drags Pete's body along the dunes before being burying him with his head just above the soil. Kanye then opens a bag of rose seeds, pouring them over Davidson's head before witnessing the flowers bloom.

Kanye West buries Pete Davidson in his new music video 'Eazy'. Picture: YouTube

At the end of the music video, a scripted message appears that reads: "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER, EXCEPT SKETE".

The word 'Skete' is crossed out, and replaced with "YOU KNOW WHO. JK HE’S FINE" in the final frame. In the song, Ye can be heard dissing the Pete saying:

"God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**".

On Wednesday (March 2), the SKIMS co-founder was finally declared as 'legally single' by the court handling her ongoing divorce from the rapper.

Back in February 2021, Kim filed for divorce after seven years of marriage citing 'irreconcilable differences' stating that she she no longer wants to be married to him asking for an immediate termination of her marriage.

The pair have four children together – eight-year-old daughter North, six-year-old son Saint, four-year-old daughter Chicago, and two-year-old son Psalm.

Pete Davidson (L) and Kim Kardashian (M) take rare selfie on a double date. Picture: Instagram

Kim has been dating Pete since last year, after originally being romantically linked when the two shared a kiss during a Saturday Night Live spoof.

Kanye is said to be dating Instagram model and Kim K lookalike Chaney Jones, after splitting from Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox last month.