Kanye West responds after Kim Kardashian reveals reason for divorcing him

The DONDA rapper took to Instagram, sharing the pics of Kim and the kids from her VOGUE shoot captioning the post "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kanye West has begged for 'his family to get back together' one last time in an Instagram post following Kim Kardashian revealing her reason for filing for divorce.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children spotted in New York City on August 29, 2016. Picture: Getty

In her latest interview with VOGUE, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet said:

"For so long, I did what made other people happy. I think in the last two years I decided I’m going to make myself happy – and that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy".

Kanye West claims that Kim Kardashian accused him of putting a hit out on her. Picture: Instagram

Recently, the estranged couple have been going back and forth with each other online. Earlier this week, Kanye claimed that Kim accused him of 'putting a hit out on her' in a now deleted post that read:

"Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her so let me get this straight. I beg to go to my daughters part and Im accused of stealing now Im being accused of putting a hit on her".

Kanye West shared a screenshot from North West's TikTok and let his fans know he disapproves of her account. Picture: Instagram/TikTok

"These ideas can actually get someone locked up. They play like that with black mens lives weather its getting them free or getting them locked up. Im not playing about my black children anymore" he continued to say in the post.

Before this, he called out Kim for letting their 8-year-old daughter North West have a TikTok account, posting a screenshot of one of North's videos adding:

"Since this is my first divorce I need to know what should I do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will?".

In January, he accused her of not only trying to 'antagonise him' by letting North wear makeup in her videos online but go not giving him the address to their 4-year-old daughter Chicago's birthday party, going on Instagram live to rant.

Kim Kardashian-West and Pete Davidson on SNL (Saturday Night Live). Picture: SNL

The SKIMS co-founder filed for divorce from the rap star in February 2021, admitting in her court filings that she wants out her of marriage, asking for it to be fast-tracked, opting to become legally single.

The court documents claim that her lawyers have reached out to Kanye asking to "move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution".

She is currently in a relationship with SNL funny man Pete Davidson after rumours of the two grew when they kissed live on TV during the Jasmine and Aladdin skit on Saturday Night Live last year.