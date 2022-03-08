Quavo and Karrueche Tran reignite dating rumours after being spotted on dinner date

8 March 2022, 14:40 | Updated: 8 March 2022, 14:59

The pair were spotted in St. Martin's in January – and now they've been spotted out on a dinner date in West Hollywood.

Quavo Huncho and Karrueche Tran has reignited dating rumours after the pair were spotted enjoying a dinner date.

Quavo and Karrueche Tran reignite romance rumours

On Monday (Mar 7) the 30-year-old rapper and the 33-year-old actress were spotted leaving and arriving separately to the Italian restaurant The Nice Guy in West Hollywood.

Quavo and Karrueche first sparked romance rumours in 2017 after they were spotted together after attending the Birthday Bash after party at Compound in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

According to DailyMail, the rumoured couple dined in a private patio area of the restaurant.

Karrueche flaunted her gorgeous figure wearing black leather trousers paired with a square-neck corset top and a longline leather coat.

She also wore cream and brown boots and a chain-strap croc handbag.

The actress – best known for her role in Claws – rocked a sleek in a high ponytail, covering her face with a black mask as she left through the back door of the restaurant to keep a low-profile.

Karrueche Tran is a successful actress. She rose to fame after she was in a high-profile relationship with Chris Brown in 2011. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, the Migos rapper walked out the front entrance of the restaurant - wearing a pair of light blue ripped jeans, with a marble t-shirt.

He finished the look with a denim jacket which had leather sleeves, accessorising with a Fendi belt and silver cross chains.

Quavo and Karrueche could be reportedly be heard talking, laughing, clanking glasses and enjoying each other's presence at the dinner.

The pair were initially rumoured to be dating back in 2017 after being spotted together several times that year.

However, they put an end to the rumours after claiming they were just 'good friends'.

Quavo (R) is a member of the hip-hop trio group Migos. Picture: Getty

They pair went on to have serious relationships later that year, which both ended in 2021. Karrueche went on to date NFL star Victor Cruz for three years, before they ended in early 2021.

Meanwhile, Quavo went on to date Saweetie for three years until their break-up in March 2021. 

However, the pair have seemed to reconcile their romance after they were spotted in St. Martin together on January 7, 2022.

