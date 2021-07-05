Karrueche Tran responds to Chris Brown reconciliation rumours

Karrueche shut down rumours surrounding her and Chris Brown. Picture: Getty

Karrueche Tran has responded to rumours that she was seen with her ex Chris Brown.

Karrueche Tran has responded to rumours that she was reconciling with her ex, Chris Brown.

Rumours begun after the pair were spotted exiting the same location.

A post that showed a video of the two leaving six flags, reportedly "within minutes of each other" fuelled rumours that the pair may be reconciling.

Fans took the comments of the post speculating, one commenter said: "I’m so toxic cuz I’m rooting for this"; whilst another fan said: "The ol “you walk out first and I’ll leave a few minutes after you” trick".

However, Karrueche quickly shut the rumours down.

The model and actress took to the comments, saying ":… there was an event at Six Flags for Space Jam.. there were a ton of other people there. Next.".

The stars comment got over 200,000 likes with fans responding supporting her, saying: "you ain't gotta explain yourself".

Karrueche shut down the rumours. Picture: Instagram

Karrueche dated the singer on and off from 2011 to 2014, however the relationship ended on bad terms.

The actress then went on to get a restraining order against the 'Loyal' singer, accusing him of being threatening and abusive.

Sources said that court documents recorded Karrueche saying: "he [Chris] threatened to kill me to others, threatened me via text messages and threatened to harass my friends".

The star has previously been charged with the battery of his then-girlfriend, singer and business mogul, Rihanna.

As a result he was placed on probation for five years and sentenced to six months of community service.