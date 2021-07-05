Karrueche Tran responds to Chris Brown reconciliation rumours

5 July 2021, 17:00

Karrueche shut down rumours surrounding her and Chris Brown
Karrueche shut down rumours surrounding her and Chris Brown. Picture: Getty

Karrueche Tran has responded to rumours that she was seen with her ex Chris Brown.

Karrueche Tran has responded to rumours that she was reconciling with her ex, Chris Brown.

The History Of Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran's Relationship

Rumours begun after the pair were spotted exiting the same location.

A post that showed a video of the two leaving six flags, reportedly "within minutes of each other" fuelled rumours that the pair may be reconciling.

Fans took the comments of the post speculating, one commenter said: "I’m so toxic cuz I’m rooting for this"; whilst another fan said: "The ol “you walk out first and I’ll leave a few minutes after you” trick".

However, Karrueche quickly shut the rumours down.

The model and actress took to the comments, saying ":… there was an event at Six Flags for Space Jam.. there were a ton of other people there. Next.".

The stars comment got over 200,000 likes with fans responding supporting her, saying: "you ain't gotta explain yourself".

Karrueche shut down the rumours
Karrueche shut down the rumours. Picture: Instagram

Karrueche dated the singer on and off from 2011 to 2014, however the relationship ended on bad terms.

The actress then went on to get a restraining order against the 'Loyal' singer, accusing him of being threatening and abusive.

Sources said that court documents recorded Karrueche saying: "he [Chris] threatened to kill me to others, threatened me via text messages and threatened to harass my friends".

The star has previously been charged with the battery of his then-girlfriend, singer and business mogul, Rihanna.

As a result he was placed on probation for five years and sentenced to six months of community service.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown 'responds' to woman's battery claims

Chris Brown 'responds' to reports of battery accusation from woman
Chris Brown sends fans wild after recreating nostalgic 'Yo (Excuse Me Miss)' dance

Chris Brown sends fans wild after recreating nostalgic 'Yo (Excuse Me Miss)' dance
Chris Brown sued by ex-housekeeper over 'vicious' dog attack

Chris Brown sued by ex-housekeeper over 'vicious' dog attack

Chris Brown and Usher fans debate over long-awaited Verzuz battle.

Chris Brown and Usher fans debate over long-awaited Verzuz battle
Chris Brown crowns himself the "best R&B male artist in the world"

Chris Brown crowns himself the "best R&B male artist in the world"

More News

Who is Love Island's Rachel Finni

Love Island's Rachel Finni: Age, Instagram, career & more

Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland: Viral dating joke explained

Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland: Viral dating joke explained

Nicki Minaj

Maya Jama confirms relationship with NBA star Ben Simmons with PDA kiss

Maya Jama confirms relationship with NBA star Ben Simmons with PDA kiss
Stormzy, Maya Jama and Ben Simmons

Maya Jama dating history: From Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Who is Lil Uzi Vert's ex Brittany Byrd? What are the allegations she made against him?

Who is Lil Uzi Vert's ex Brittany Byrd? What are the allegations she made against him?