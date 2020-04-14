Chris Brown flirts with Ammika Harris days after reminiscing on ex Karrueche Tran

Singer Chris Brown has shown love to his baby mama Ammika Harris days after commenting on a post about ex Karrueche Tran.

Chris Brown has recently been int he headlines after commenting on a post about his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

The 30-year-old singer took to a fan pages comments, where the video showed old clips of the pair together. The video also pieced together clips of Karrueche crying during her 2015 Iyanla Vazant interview, where she opened up about her break up with Breezy.

According to TheShadeRoom, a fan Instagram account named "Karruchris" posted the video of various clips of Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran with Brown's song "Discover" playing in the background.

The lyrics read "This time she's really out my life, oh / I know I gotta get her back / Just need one night to hit it right, oh / But I can't get her alone, no / Know she deserves to up and leave / If it was me I'd do the same,".

Chris Brown commented on the post writing "Damn."

Fans believe Breezy is redeeming himself with baby mama Ammika Harris by sharing a photo of her on his Instagram.

On Monday (Apr 12) Breezy took to Instagram and commented on a photo Ammika Harris uploaded of herself.

Chris Brown captioned the photo with a heart emoji and commented on his post writing "YOU".

It is unclear whether it is a post to say sorry to Ammika or a genuine appreciation post. However, fans do believe he is trying to get back in Harris's good books.

