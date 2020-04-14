Chris Brown flirts with Ammika Harris days after reminiscing on ex Karrueche Tran

14 April 2020, 16:54

Chris Brown comments on photo of Ammika Harris days after reminiscing on ex Karrueche Tran
Chris Brown comments on photo of Ammika Harris days after reminiscing on ex Karrueche Tran. Picture: Getty

Singer Chris Brown has shown love to his baby mama Ammika Harris days after commenting on a post about ex Karrueche Tran.

Chris Brown has recently been int he headlines after commenting on a post about his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran.

Chris Brown's baby mama claps back after facing backlash for leaving the house with son Aeko

The 30-year-old singer took to a fan pages comments, where the video showed old clips of the pair together. The video also pieced together clips of Karrueche crying during her 2015 Iyanla Vazant interview, where she opened up about her break up with Breezy.

According to TheShadeRoom, a fan Instagram account named "Karruchris" posted the video of various clips of Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran with Brown's song "Discover" playing in the background.

The lyrics read "This time she's really out my life, oh / I know I gotta get her back / Just need one night to hit it right, oh / But I can't get her alone, no / Know she deserves to up and leave / If it was me I'd do the same,".

Chris Brown commented on the post writing "Damn."

Fans believe Breezy is redeeming himself with baby mama Ammika Harris by sharing a photo of her on his Instagram.

On Monday (Apr 12) Breezy took to Instagram and commented on a photo Ammika Harris uploaded of herself.

Chris Brown captioned the photo with a heart emoji and commented on his post writing "YOU".

It is unclear whether it is a post to say sorry to Ammika or a genuine appreciation post. However, fans do believe he is trying to get back in Harris's good books.

Let us know what you think @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Chris Brown News!

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown has teased his upcoming mixtape with Young Thug.

Chris Brown announces joint mixtape with Young Thug

Chris Brown shares rare throwback photo with father, Clinton Brown

Chris Brown shares rare throwback photo with his father, Clinton Brown
Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: all of the cutest pictures and videos.

Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: 15 cute photos & videos of the singer's baby boy
Chris Brown shares video of fan trespassing on his property

Chris Brown shares bizarre video of fan trying to "break into his home"
Chris Brown's baby mama, Ammika, responds to troll on Instagram

Chris Brown's baby mama claps back after facing backlash for leaving the house with son Aeko

More News

Dr Dre to release classic rap album 'The Chronic' on streaming services

Dr Dre's iconic rap album 'The Chronic' coming to streaming services this month

Dr Dre

Tory Lanez reacts to 6ix9ine's comment on IG Live

Tekashi 6ix9ine randomly popped up on Tory Lanez Quarantine Radio and joked about snitching

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Didd responds after being called out for shutting down Lizzo twerking

Diddy responds to "body shaming" claims after shutting down Lizzo twerking
Ja Rule requests for an IG Live music battle with 50 Cent, rapper responds

50 Cent mocks Ja Rule's surprise Instagram battle request with savage "begging" meme

50 Cent

Capital XTRA is hosting Bank Holiday Battles all day

Drake vs The Weeknd & more in our Bank Holiday Battles: Listen now