Chris Brown's baby mama claps back after facing backlash for leaving the house with son Aeko

Chris Brown's baby mama, Ammika, responds to troll on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Ammika Harris has responded to a troll who called her out for leaving the house with son Aeko, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Brown's baby mama, Ammika Harris, has clapped back at a troll who criticised her for taking out infant son Aeko, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many fans became critical of Harris, after she posted a photo of herself in a car, with Aeko in the car seat.

Due to government and health officials guidelines, which urges the public to stay inside as much as possible, people have judged Harris for taking out Aeko.

On Wednesday (Mar 26) Harris took to Instagram to share a photo of her in the car with baby Aeko.

After posting the photo, the 26-year-old model received backlash for leaving the house despite the coronavirus concerns.

Ammika captioned the post "Ain’t playing when it comes to my family," implying that she is being cautious about protecting her newborn son from coronavirus.

However, a troll called her out for leaving the house with Aeko, writing "So why yall outside!!! GO LAYDOWN.”

Ammika Harris claps back at troll. Picture: Instagram

Ammika responded to the troll on Instagram, writing "IM GETTING GROCERIES TF!".

Many fans commented underneath her comment, supporting her, with one writing "don't let ignorance upset you". Another fan wrote "You can't fix stupid! Be safe beautiful!”.

Ammika and Aeko are currently stuck in Germany and are unable to travel to the United States to see Chris, due to Donald Trump's temporary overseas travel ban.

Chris has expressed how difficult it's been to be apart from his son Aeko, so we hope this family can be reunited soon when it's safe!