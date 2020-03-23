Chris Brown shares touching post after not seeing his “mini me” son Aeko due to coronavirus

23 March 2020, 15:05

Chris Brown misses son Aeko
Chris Brown misses son Aeko. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Singer Chris Brown has shared a few posts dedicated to his son Aeko, since being unable to see him, due to the coronavirus travel ban.

Chris Brown is missing his 4 month-old son Aeko Catori Brown—who is in currently Germany with his mother, Ammika Harris.

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted European countries severely. As a result, Donald Trump temporarily banned non-essential overseas travel between the United States and Europe.

This news came after Ammika Harris had already been in Germany with their son Aeko. Harris was residing in Germany due to her modelling jobs.

Last week, we reported Chris' contact with his youngest child has been restricted to FaceTime calls. The separation has clearly affected the singer as he takes to Instagram to say he misses his "mini me"

View this post on Instagram

MISSING MY MINI ME 🥰🥰🥰

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

On Sunday (Mar 22) Breezy took to Instagram to express how much he misses his baby boy.

The singer posted a side-by-side shot of Aeko and himself when he was around the same age.

Many fans have previously said Aeko is identical to his father, which Chris brought attention to in the caption. "MISSING MY MINI ME," he wrote. 

The 30-year-old singer also included a sound-less video clip of baby Aeko that will touch your heart.

Do you think Chris Brown's son Aeko looks like him as a baby ? Let us know @CapitalXTRA Twitter.

