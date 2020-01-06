Chris Brown’s baby mama Ammika Harris shares video of son Aeko jamming to “With You”

6 January 2020, 12:50 | Updated: 6 January 2020, 12:54

Ammika Harris shared video of baby Aeko dancing to Chris Brown&squot;s hit "With You"
Ammika Harris shared video of baby Aeko dancing to Chris Brown's hit "With You". Picture: Getty/Instagram

Baby Aeko takes a liking to his father Chris Brown's hit "With You" in a new Instagram video.

Chris Brown's baby mama Ammika Harris, 26, has been adjusting to becoming a first time mother with baby Aeko. She has showed photos of baby Aeko and has uploaded a new video of the little stunner.

Drake slammed after “blaming" Rihanna for his beef with Chris Brown

While Harris is embracing the process, she has been sharing photos of her son she shares with singer Chris, on Instagram. The model recently shared the sweetest video of Aeko, jamming to his father, Breezy's hit single "With You".

On Saturday (Jan 4) Ammika uploaded a cute video of her and Chris Brown's newborn son Aeko on her Instagram stories.

Baby Aeko was filmed laying down, in his white baby grown looking innocent as ever, while he gave a cute glare into the camera.

View this post on Instagram

🥰

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

A video of Aeko was a blessing, but Ammika playing Chris Brown's 2007 hit song "With You" in the background made the video more special.

The song's lyrics "You mean to me what I mean to you / And together, baby, there is nothing we won't do" were written over the Instagram video.

Brown's mini-me jammed to his father's heartwarming track and seemed as though he recognised his daddy's voice.

Many fans think Aeko may be a little superstar himself. Check out the sweet clip and more photos of the newborn above.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Chris Brown News!

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown's daughter Royalty took social media by storm with her adorable moves.

Chris Brown's daughter Royalty stuns fans as she shows off her dance moves
Drake has been slammed following his comments about Rihanna, while discussing Chris Brown beef

Drake slammed after “blaming" Rihanna for his beef with Chris Brown

Drake

Chris Brown's baby mama Ammika Harris claps back at hater

Chris Brown's baby mama claps back at vicious claim singer is not baby's father
Chris Brown new album 2020: Everything we know so far

Chris Brown new album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist, features & more
Chris Brown fans are convinced he's married to baby mama Ammika Harris

Chris Brown sparks Ammika Harris marriage rumours as fans spot "wedding ring" in new photo

More News

Stormzy releases Wiley diss track 'Disappointed'

Stormzy releases Wiley diss track 'Disappointed'

Stormzy

Bey and Jay arriving late with champagne to the Golden Globes is a moment !

Beyoncé & Jay-Z sneaking into the Golden Globes late with Champagne sparks Twitter memes

Beyonce

Wiley releases Stromzy diss 'Eediyat Skengman 1'

Wiley drops Stormzy diss track 'Eediyat Skengman 1'

Stormzy

Bhad Bhabie has addressed rumours that she's had plastic surgery.

Bhad Bhabie denies plastic surgery rumours as fans question her changing looks
Rihanna's fans have reacted to her not releasing R9 in 2019

Rihanna sparks hilarious Twitter memes after not releasing 'R9’ album

Rihanna