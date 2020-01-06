Chris Brown’s baby mama Ammika Harris shares video of son Aeko jamming to “With You”

Ammika Harris shared video of baby Aeko dancing to Chris Brown's hit "With You". Picture: Getty/Instagram

Baby Aeko takes a liking to his father Chris Brown's hit "With You" in a new Instagram video.

Chris Brown's baby mama Ammika Harris, 26, has been adjusting to becoming a first time mother with baby Aeko. She has showed photos of baby Aeko and has uploaded a new video of the little stunner.

While Harris is embracing the process, she has been sharing photos of her son she shares with singer Chris, on Instagram. The model recently shared the sweetest video of Aeko, jamming to his father, Breezy's hit single "With You".

On Saturday (Jan 4) Ammika uploaded a cute video of her and Chris Brown's newborn son Aeko on her Instagram stories.

Baby Aeko was filmed laying down, in his white baby grown looking innocent as ever, while he gave a cute glare into the camera.

A video of Aeko was a blessing, but Ammika playing Chris Brown's 2007 hit song "With You" in the background made the video more special.

The song's lyrics "You mean to me what I mean to you / And together, baby, there is nothing we won't do" were written over the Instagram video.

Brown's mini-me jammed to his father's heartwarming track and seemed as though he recognised his daddy's voice.

Many fans think Aeko may be a little superstar himself. Check out the sweet clip and more photos of the newborn above.