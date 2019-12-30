Drake slammed after “blaming" Rihanna for his beef with Chris Brown

Drake has been slammed following his comments about Rihanna, while discussing Chris Brown beef. Picture: Getty

Rihanna fans have slammed Drake after he claimed the singer was "in the middle" of him and Chris Brown, which sparked their beef.

Drake recently received the wrath from Rihanna's fans, after speaking on his major feud with Chris Brown, which eventually came to blows in 2012.

In a recent interview with RapRadar, Drizzy details his he made amends with Breezy, suggesting that Rihanna was the reason why their beef existed.

During the interview, Drake revealed that himself and Brown tried to resolve their beef a few times, however, the tension between them continued to grow. Last year, Drizzy and Breezy finally put their differences aside and became friends.

Drake said "We’ve come together before and tried to link and make music and I think we were always kind of forcing it. I think there was always resentment on both sides," he explained on RapRadar.

"I think we just both grew up to the point that that person that was in the middle of us is like, no longer a part of either of our lives currently and I have the utmost love and respect for her." Adding, "I think of her as family more than anything."

Many fans quickly pointed out that Drake was back to linking up with someone who assaulted Rihanna.

Drizzy continued "I actually had a moment of hesitation before because I didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him but I also know how many nights she knows that me and him have both been consumed by this issue,” he said.

“I think she’s a good person with a good heart that would rather see us put that issue to bed than continue childish s–t that can end up in a serious situation, so I decided to go ahead with it.”

Fans took to Twitter and criticised Drake for his comments about Rihanna being "in the middle" between him and Brown.

One fan wrote “I was trying to date Rihanna so I didn’t work with Chris Brown. When she curved me, I took my hurt ass & worked with him bc I didn’t actually care that she was an abuse survivor & just wanted in her pants” - drake, basically" on Twitter.

Another Twitter user wrote "So basically Drake's problem with Chris Brown was never about CB being Rihanna's abuser, but instead it was more about the jealousy of CB having been romantically linked to the supposed love of Drake's life. THE MALE EGO IS WILD.

One fan wrote "Absolutely the f**k NOT !! We should’ve stopped supporting Chris Brown A LONG TIME AGO !! Drake can’t have the “most respect” for Rihanna yet give the man WHO TRIED TO KILL HER a platform to succeed smh🤢we will not be stanning Chris brown in the new decade & that’s that on that"

