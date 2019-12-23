Chris Brown sparks Ammika Harris marriage rumours as fans spot "wedding ring" in new photo

23 December 2019, 10:35

Chris Brown fans are convinced he's married to baby mama Ammika Harris
Chris Brown fans are convinced he's married to baby mama Ammika Harris. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Fans are convinced that Chris Brown is married to baby mama Ammika Harris, after posting a cryptic "wedding ring" photo on Instagram.

Chris Brown has been embracing father hood recently, after his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris gave birth to their son. After posting a photo with his newborn baby, Aeko Catori Brown, fans have suspected the singer is married.

Chris Brown fans support “beautiful” baby mama Ammika Harris after post-baby worries

On Sunday (Dec 22) Chris Brown, 30, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of him cradling his son on his chest while laying down. In the photo, Aeko is seen snoozing in his fathers arms in a striped baby grow.

Although Breezy's newborn son was the highlight of the photo, Breezy's fans spotted his sparkling diamond ring in the photo.

The "Undecided" singers fans believe he secretly got married to Ammika Harris, the mother of his newborn child.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Brown's photo comments became flooded with fans suspecting that he is now of the market and that he is indeed, a married man.

Breezy's fans pointed out the ring is shared like a wedding band and that he is wearing it on his left hand wedding finger.

One fan wrote "Ohhh snap, marriage and another baby", while another commented "Congrats on your baby and marriage!!" on his IG post.

See more fan reactions to Breezy's ring below.

Fans react to Chris Brown's ring
Fans react to Chris Brown's ring. Picture: Instagram
Fans are convinced Chris Brown is married
Fans are convinced Chris Brown is married. Picture: Instagram
Fans congratulate Breezy on his rumoured marriage to Ammika Harris
Fans congratulate Breezy on his rumoured marriage to Ammika Harris. Picture: Instagram

What do you think ?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Chris Brown News!

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown fans praise his baby mama after she expresses post-baby body worries

Chris Brown fans support “beautiful” baby mama Ammika Harris after post-baby worries
Chris Brown shocks fans with “identical" side-by-side throwback of him & son Aeko

Chris Brown's newborn son Aeko "stole his whole face", throwback baby photo reveals
Chris Brown has shared the first photo of Ammika Harris while she was pregnant.

Chris Brown shares first photo of then-pregnant Ammika Harris with baby bump
Chris Brown has posted the first photo his son Aeko Catori.

Chris Brown posts first photo of baby son Aeko Catori with ex Ammika Harris
How to pronounce Chris Brown's baby Aeko's name

Aeko Brown: How to pronounce Chris Brown's baby's name

More News

50 Cent rents out Toys 'R' Us store for his son Sire

50 Cent rents out entire Toys ‘R’ Us store for his son to pick out his Christmas gifts

50 Cent

Frank Ocean and Travis Scott are among the rumoured headliners for Coachella 2020.

Frank Ocean and Travis Scott are reportedly headlining Coachella 2020

Frank Ocean

DaBaby responds to alleged nude leak on Twitter

DaBaby denies sending alleged nudes after NSFW video leaks on Twitter
Rihanna has teased fans by claiming she's listening to her new album, 'R9', and refusing to drop it.

Rihanna trolls fans by teasing new album & saying she's "refusing to release it"

Rihanna

Is Meek Mill going to be a father for a second time?

Meek Mill baby rumours spark as alleged girlfriend announces she's pregnant