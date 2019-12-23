Chris Brown sparks Ammika Harris marriage rumours as fans spot "wedding ring" in new photo

Chris Brown fans are convinced he's married to baby mama Ammika Harris. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Fans are convinced that Chris Brown is married to baby mama Ammika Harris, after posting a cryptic "wedding ring" photo on Instagram.

Chris Brown has been embracing father hood recently, after his ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris gave birth to their son. After posting a photo with his newborn baby, Aeko Catori Brown, fans have suspected the singer is married.

On Sunday (Dec 22) Chris Brown, 30, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of him cradling his son on his chest while laying down. In the photo, Aeko is seen snoozing in his fathers arms in a striped baby grow.

Although Breezy's newborn son was the highlight of the photo, Breezy's fans spotted his sparkling diamond ring in the photo.

The "Undecided" singers fans believe he secretly got married to Ammika Harris, the mother of his newborn child.

Brown's photo comments became flooded with fans suspecting that he is now of the market and that he is indeed, a married man.

Breezy's fans pointed out the ring is shared like a wedding band and that he is wearing it on his left hand wedding finger.

One fan wrote "Ohhh snap, marriage and another baby", while another commented "Congrats on your baby and marriage!!" on his IG post.

See more fan reactions to Breezy's ring below.

Fans react to Chris Brown's ring. Picture: Instagram

Fans are convinced Chris Brown is married. Picture: Instagram

Fans congratulate Breezy on his rumoured marriage to Ammika Harris. Picture: Instagram

