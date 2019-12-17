Chris Brown fans support “beautiful” baby mama Ammika Harris after post-baby worries

Chris Brown fans praise his baby mama after she expresses post-baby body worries. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Singer Chris Brown's baby mama has been flooded with compliments from his fans, after expressing she's not happy with her post-pregnancy body.

Chris Brown and his ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris were suspected to have welcomed a baby before the pair confirmed it on Instagram.

The pair's newborn son Aeko Catori Brown was born on November 20th, but the first photos of their son were only shared last week.

Last week, Breezy first gave a sneak peak showing him cradling Aeko's little foot. However, a few days later the singer posted a photo revealed Aeko's adorable face.

Despite Brown and Harris reportedly splitting up, the singer admired his baby mama by posting a photo on Instagram from her maternity shoot.

Harris has shared a few photos of herself post-pregnancy, but recently revealed she's not fully satisfied with her body. She expressed this when a fan showered Harris in compliments on her Instagram photo.

The comment read"You are so beautiful and so positive! I have two little girls and am motivated by you to get my mom bod back!!!!! Thank you for keeping positive vibes in the world!!!," the admirer wrote.

Ammika Harris says her body is not where she wants it to be. Picture: Instagram

While Harris was likely flattered about being a source of inspiration for this woman, she confessed that she still has some work to do until her body returns to her desired state.

"Give it time love! I still have a little belly and far from where I want my body to be," Harris replied.

Many fans responded and flooded her comments with positive messages. One fan wrote "don’t worry. You’ll get your body back. And right now, your body is amazing." while another wrote "Hot mama".

Another Instagram user wrote "if I had your face I really would not know how to act 🤩 Aeko is so lucky to have such a beautiful person as his mother🥰".