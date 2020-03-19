Chris Brown 'FaceTime’s baby son Aeko everyday' following Coronavirus travel ban

Chris Brown communicates with baby Aeko via FaceTime during Coronavirus travel ban. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Singer Chris Brown has had to keep in contact with Aeko via FaceTime due to the Coronavirus travel ban.

Chris Brown has reportedly been doing as much as he can for his son Aeko, since he has been kept away from him due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old rapper has been kept away from his nearly 4-month old son Aeko, after the Coronavirus travel ban has disallowed flying from the U.S to Germany.

Breezy lives in the U.S, but his baby mama Ammika Harris, 26, traveled to Germany in Jan. 2020 with Aeko.

Now, the family are unable to travel to see each other after Donald Trump's travel ban.

Germany is one of the 26 EU nations affected by the travel ban that was enforced on Friday (Mar 13) and it’s also part of the 27 EU nations whose borders were closed just yesterday (Mar 18).

According to HollywoodLife's source, “This is not easy on Chris because right now he doesn’t know exactly when he’s going to be able to see his son again”.

“First there was the US travel ban and now the EU has fully closed their borders so he can’t go there and visit for at least a month. It’s rough.”

Despite the tough predicament “Chris is doing his best to stay strong,” the source added.

The singer keeps his connection with his family by phone. “He facetimes with Ammika and he gets to see Aeko that way. And she sends him videos and pictures all day” the source told Hollywoodlife.

Although Chris still has some form of contact with Aeko, “it’s not the same as getting to hold [Aeko]” for Chris, who “misses his son.” says the insider.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Ammika was modelling and "doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany.

Meanwhile Chris Brown just finished his 'INDIGOAT' tour and was enjoying down time.