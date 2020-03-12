Chris Brown supports Royalty at her football game with baby mama Nia Guzman

12 March 2020, 16:10

Chris Brown and Nia Guzman spotted at Royalty's football game together
Chris Brown and Nia Guzman spotted at Royalty's football game together. Picture: Getty

Singer Chris Brown has reunited with his baby mama Nia Guzman to support their daughter Royalty at her football game.

Chris Brown and Nia Guzman have put their differences aside and have come together to support their daughter Royalty Brown.

Chris Brown accused of disrespecting baby mama Ammika Harris with sexual health meme

Brown, 30 and Guzman, 36 were spotted together cheering on their 5-year-old daughter during her recent football game.

Nia Guzman shared several videos showing Royalty in her football uniform, while running around on the field.

She then posted an adorable snap of Chris Brown with their daughter following her team's win.

Nia Guzman shares photo of Chris Brown and Royalty
Nia Guzman shares photo of Chris Brown and Royalty. Picture: Instagram

Guzman captioned the sweet photo of Breezy holding up Royalty with “THE WINNERS,” on her Instagram story.

The "Privacy" singer and Nia Guzman have finally come to an agreement of joint legal and physical custody of Royalty. However, that did not come without a lengthy court battle.

Guzman requested more child support from Chris Brown back in 2018. Brown reportedly ended up agreeing to “significantly increase” the amount.

It appears the two are back in each other's good books after reuniting at Royalty's football game.

Breezy has made it clear he wants to be the best dad to both Royalty and her little brother, Aeko - whom he shares with Ammika Harris. Brown and Harris welcomed their son on November 20.

View this post on Instagram

Gods work! ❤️

A post shared by Nia Guzman (@therealniaguzman) on

While Chris Brown and Nia Guzman seem to have mended their differences, fans have been wondering where his relationship stands with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.

Breezy and Harris allegedly reunited a few weeks ago, leaving fans to question whether they have officially gotten back together or not.

Although it's rare to see Brown with Harris, the singer has shared several shots of her on his Instagram feed lately.

Harris uploaded a photo showing them on vacation and included a smiley face emoji as the caption, just a few weeks ago.

In the photo, Brown is seen looking at the camera while Harris is smiling alongside him on a boat.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Chris Brown News!

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown has been criticised over a meme about sexual health.

Chris Brown accused of disrespecting baby mama Ammika Harris with sexual health meme
Nia Guzman shares 5-year-old Royalty with Chris Brown.

Chris Brown's baby mama says daughter Royalty, 5, will be more successful than her dad
Chris Brown has received backlash for posting an old video of his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran on Valentine's Day.

Chris Brown labelled "obsessed" after posting old video of ex Karrueche Tran on Valentine's Day
Chris Brown shows off controversial 'sneaker' face tattoo

Chris Brown shows off controversial 'sneaker' face tattoo in first close-up photo
Ammika Harris shared the love for Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Rihanna on her latest lingerie pic.

Chris Brown's baby mama Ammika Harris admires his ex Rihanna's racy lingerie photo

More News

Josie Harris, ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather and the mother of his children, has been found dead.

Floyd Mayweather's ex and mother of his children, Josie Harris, tragically found dead at 40
Snoop Dogg reveals the biggest lesson Tupac taught him in resurfaced clip

Snoop Dogg recalls the biggest lesson he learned from Tupac in resurfaced clip

Snoop Dogg

college recruiter lined up high school students by skin colour and hair type

College recruiter fired after making students line up by skin colour and hair texture
Solo 45 has been found guilty of raping four women.

Grime rapper Solo 45 found guilty of raping four women & holding them against their will
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for Coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for Coronavirus, reveals son Chet Hanks