Chris Brown supports Royalty at her football game with baby mama Nia Guzman

Chris Brown and Nia Guzman spotted at Royalty's football game together. Picture: Getty

Singer Chris Brown has reunited with his baby mama Nia Guzman to support their daughter Royalty at her football game.

Chris Brown and Nia Guzman have put their differences aside and have come together to support their daughter Royalty Brown.

Brown, 30 and Guzman, 36 were spotted together cheering on their 5-year-old daughter during her recent football game.

Nia Guzman shared several videos showing Royalty in her football uniform, while running around on the field.

She then posted an adorable snap of Chris Brown with their daughter following her team's win.

Nia Guzman shares photo of Chris Brown and Royalty. Picture: Instagram

Guzman captioned the sweet photo of Breezy holding up Royalty with “THE WINNERS,” on her Instagram story.

The "Privacy" singer and Nia Guzman have finally come to an agreement of joint legal and physical custody of Royalty. However, that did not come without a lengthy court battle.

Guzman requested more child support from Chris Brown back in 2018. Brown reportedly ended up agreeing to “significantly increase” the amount.

It appears the two are back in each other's good books after reuniting at Royalty's football game.

Breezy has made it clear he wants to be the best dad to both Royalty and her little brother, Aeko - whom he shares with Ammika Harris. Brown and Harris welcomed their son on November 20.

While Chris Brown and Nia Guzman seem to have mended their differences, fans have been wondering where his relationship stands with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris.

Breezy and Harris allegedly reunited a few weeks ago, leaving fans to question whether they have officially gotten back together or not.

Although it's rare to see Brown with Harris, the singer has shared several shots of her on his Instagram feed lately.

Harris uploaded a photo showing them on vacation and included a smiley face emoji as the caption, just a few weeks ago.

In the photo, Brown is seen looking at the camera while Harris is smiling alongside him on a boat.