Chris Brown accused of disrespecting baby mama Ammika Harris with sexual health meme

3 March 2020, 12:33

Chris Brown has been criticised over a meme about sexual health.
Chris Brown has been criticised over a meme about sexual health. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The singer bragged about "going to the clinic" after a "long weekend of partying".

Chris Brown raised a few eyebrows this week after posting - and swiftly deleting - a meme about "going to the clinic" after a "long weekend of partying".

Chris Brown labelled "obsessed" after posting old video of ex Karrueche Tran on Valentine's Day

The 30-year-old singer shared a video of himself and his friends in the studio, where red cups and bottles could be seen on the table. At one point, one of his friends enters the room and starts dancing simultaneously with Breezy.

"When you and ya homie go to the same clinic after a long weekend of partying and ya test come back NEGATIVE," Brown brazenly captioned the video, proudly professing that he and his pal were in the clear regarding their sexual health.

Brown later deleted the video, but the crude caption had already caught the eye of social media users who were quick to suggest that the phrase could be seen as disrespectful, particularly towards Ammika Harris, the mother of his newborn son.

"He just don’t got no respect for the baby mama, now do he?" said one, while another added, "His poor baby mother yo." One said, "Im embarrassed for the girlfriend," while another commented, "Then they be mad cause they got babies by "fluke"".

Ammika, who shares an on-again-off-again relationship with the 'Undecided' singer, gave birth to the couple's son Aeko Catori in November last year after a long-rumoured pregnancy.

Ammika Harris, who is currently assumed to be single, gave birth to Brown's son Aeko Catori in November.
Ammika Harris, who is currently assumed to be single, gave birth to Brown's son Aeko Catori in November. Picture: Instagram

Other people criticised Brown for bragging about being reckless and "risking his life". One said, "the gag is the big one can take 6 months to show lol y’all be safe out there!! Smh."

"I bet this happens way more than what us women wanna know," said another, while one wrote, "He out risking his life and making jokes about it."

At the time writing, Chris is yet to respond to the backlash.

