Chris Brown labelled "obsessed" after posting old video of ex Karrueche Tran on Valentine's Day

Chris Brown has received backlash for posting an old video of his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran on Valentine's Day. Picture: Getty

The singer, 30, posted and deleted a clip from his music video for 'Autumn Leaves' which featured Tran.

Chris Brown confused fans last week after cryptically posting an old video of his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran on Valentine's Day.

The 30-year-old singer reposted a clip from his music video for 'Autumn Leaves' which featured Tran, 31, who was dating Breezy at the time.

Brown, who recently welcomed his son Aeko Catori with ex girlfriend Ammika Harris, removed the short clip from this Instagram story soon after posting it. However, it didn't escape the eye of some eagle-eyed users.

Karrueche Tran was dating Chris Brown at the time she featured in the video for this song 'Autumn Leaves' with Kendrick Lamar. Picture: YouTube

Fans began speculating as to why Brown posted the clip, with many guessing he was missing his former boo on the most romantic day of the year.

Others criticised Breezy for emotionally manipulating Karrueche five years after their tumultuous split. Tran has been dating former football player Victor Cruz since 2017.

"Can we somehow break this cycle of appreciating people AFTER we’ve hurt them & taken them to a place of no return?" questioned one user. "I wonder if he even thinks about how things like this make his girl feel," wrote another.

Karrueche and Brown ended their relationship after the singer announced he was having a baby with Nia Guzman. Karrueche later went on to file a restraining order against Brown after claiming he abused her while they were together.

Karrueche has been dating former football player Victor Cruz since 2017. Picture: Instagram/Karrueche Tran

"this is so bad cause like my man .. you JUST had a baby.... with your karrueche look alike," wrote another user. "Obsessed much?" said another, one while mentioned, "He used to do this to Karrueche with Rihanna posts! He knows what he’s doing smh."

Last month, Brown revealed he's "still in love" with a mystery woman during a throwback Instagram post and fans were speculating as to who the caption was really about - with many assuming it to be about Rihanna.