Chris Brown's baby mama Ammika Harris admires his ex Rihanna's racy lingerie photo

5 February 2020, 10:40 | Updated: 5 February 2020, 11:01

Ammika Harris shared the love for Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Rihanna on her latest lingerie pic.
Ammika Harris shared the love for Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Rihanna on her latest lingerie pic. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Brown's model ex-girlfriend Ammika gave birth to the couple's sone Aeko Catori last year.

Ammika Harris is sharing the love for Rihanna.

Chris Brown sparks Rihanna romance rumours after claiming he's "still in love"

The model ex-girlfriend of Chris Brown, who gave birth to the couple's son Aeko Catori in November last year, dropped a 'like' on the 'Needed Me' singer's latest Savage X Fenty lingerie photo on Instagram.

Rihanna, 31 - who has also famously dated Brown - posted a racy snap wearing a lilac wig and matching purple underwear and it wasn't long before Ammika, 26, showed her support.

Ammika, 26, liked Rihanna's latest Savage X Fenty lingerie snap.
Ammika, 26, liked Rihanna's latest Savage X Fenty lingerie snap. Picture: Instagram

Ammika, it seems, was following in the footsteps of her former boo. Last week, Chris, 30, left fans convinced that he was declaring his "unconditional love" for Rihanna in an Instagram post.

The 'Undecided' singer shared a clip from an old interview which shows him looking at the interview in a cheeky manner, accompanied by a cryptic caption.

"When someone asks, after all this time... why are u still in love WITH HER? My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME HAS NO RELEVANCE WHEN ITS UNCONDITIONAL," he wrote with a love heart.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has reportedly split from her boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel, and has since been linked to rapper A$AP Rocky, 31.

Rumours soon began swirling that Ri and Rocky started dating shortly after Rihanna's split with businessman Hassan, which allegedly occurred at the end of summer last year.

This wouldn't be the first time the pair have been romantically linked, after the Barbadian singer got up close and personal with the rapper during his music video for 2013 track 'Fashion Killa'.

