Chris Brown sparks Rihanna romance rumours after claiming he's "still in love"

Picture: Getty

Chris Brown has revealed why he's "still in love" with a mystery woman, and fans are convinced he's talking about Rihanna.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the 30-year-old singer shared a clip from an old interview which shows him looking at the interview in a cheeky manner, accompanied by a cryptic caption.

"When someone asks, after all this time... why are u still in love WITH HER? My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME HAS NO RELEVANCE WHEN ITS UNCONDITIONAL," he wrote with a love heart.

Picture: Instagram

Breezy didn't specify which 'her' he was talking about, leading fans to speculate in the comments - and the majority are convinced he's talking about ex-girlfriend RiRi.

"Rihanna don’t want you," wrote one. "We all know this is & will always be about Rihanna," said another. "Rihanna duh," said one user, and another said, "Wowwwww I knew he’s still in love with Rihanna."

Of course, the post could be about one of his other former beaus - Karrueche Tran, who's currently dating Victor Cruz, or Ammika Harris, the mother of his two-month-old son Aeko Catori.

(Pictured in 2013.). Picture: Getty

Rihanna, 31, has reportedly split from her boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel, and has since been linked to rapper A$AP Rocky, also 31.

Rumours soon began swirling that Ri and Rocky started dating shortly after Rihanna's split with businessman Hassan, which allegedly occurred at the end of summer last year.

This wouldn't be the first time the pair have been romantically linked, after the Barbadian singer got up close and personal with the rapper during his music video for 2013 track 'Fashion Killa'.