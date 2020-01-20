Rihanna allegedly dating A$AP Rocky following split from boyfriend Hassan Jameel

20 January 2020, 10:54 | Updated: 20 January 2020, 10:57

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are rumoured to be dating following her split from boyfriend Hassan Jameel.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are rumoured to be dating following her split from boyfriend Hassan Jameel. Picture: Getty

The musicians, both 31, were spotted hanging out at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City over the weekend.

Rihanna has split from her boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel, according to reports over the weekend.

Drake slammed after “blaming" Rihanna for his beef with Chris Brown

The 31-year-old musician and businesswoman is yet to publicly address the news, although she seemed in good spirits just hours after the reports surfaced while hanging out at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City.

Rihanna was spotted laughing with long-time friend and rumoured ex A$AP Rocky at the event, which honours hip-hop producer and A$AP Mob founder, A$AP Yams.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have known each other for years. (Pictured here in December 2019.)
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have known each other for years. (Pictured here in December 2019.). Picture: Getty

Rumours soon began swirling that Ri and Rocky started dating shortly after Rihanna's split with businessman Hassan, which allegedly occurred at the end of summer last year.

This wouldn't be the first time the pair have been romantically linked, after the Barbadian singer got up close and personal with the rapper during his music video for 2013 track 'Fashion Killa'.

Rihanna was spotted supported her rumoured boo during one of his shows in Stockholm, Sweden at the end of last year.

The glamorous couple also rocked the red carpet together at the The Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London in December last year.

Rihanna got cosy with A$AP Rocky in his music video for 'Fashion Killa' in 2013.
Rihanna got cosy with A$AP Rocky in his music video for 'Fashion Killa' in 2013. Picture: YouTube

At the time of writing, both Rihanna and Rocky are yet to comment on the rumours.

Rihanna and her now-ex Hassan kept things very private when it came to their relationship. Speaking with Interview magazine last year, however, the singer opened up.

"I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, 'I need to make time for this.' Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I'll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous 'P,' which means personal days. This is a new thing."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Rihanna News!

Latest Rihanna News

Rihanna's fans have reacted to her not releasing R9 in 2019

Rihanna sparks hilarious Twitter memes after not releasing 'R9’ album
Drake has been slammed following his comments about Rihanna, while discussing Chris Brown beef

Drake slammed after “blaming" Rihanna for his beef with Chris Brown

Drake

Rihanna has teased fans by claiming she's listening to her new album, 'R9', and refusing to drop it.

Rihanna trolls fans by teasing new album & saying she's "refusing to release it"
Rihanna has said she "feels attacked" underneath Van Lathan's n-word game

Rihanna says she feels "attacked" by "ridiculously fun" viral game for black people
Rihanna-inspired 'Slave Play' slammed by audience member as "racist against white people"

Rihanna-inspired play "racist against white people", claims angry audience member

More News

Fans react to rapper's yearbook photos

Eminem, 50 Cent, Future & more high school yearbook photos spark hilarious Twitter memes

Eminem

Comme Des Garçons has "deeply and sincerely" apologised following the backlash

Comme Des Garçons apologise after backlash over white models wearing cornrow wigs
Beyoncé pays tribute to late singer Aaliyah on her birthday

Beyoncé shares sweet tribute to late singer Aaliyah on her birthday

Beyonce

J Hus' new album has leaked online

J Hus' new album leaks online and fans aren't happy

Machine Gun Kelly claps back at Eminem's diss on his new album

Machine Gun Kelly responds to Eminem's "bullsh*t" diss on new album

Eminem