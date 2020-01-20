Rihanna allegedly dating A$AP Rocky following split from boyfriend Hassan Jameel

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are rumoured to be dating following her split from boyfriend Hassan Jameel. Picture: Getty

The musicians, both 31, were spotted hanging out at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City over the weekend.

Rihanna has split from her boyfriend of three years, Hassan Jameel, according to reports over the weekend.

The 31-year-old musician and businesswoman is yet to publicly address the news, although she seemed in good spirits just hours after the reports surfaced while hanging out at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in New York City.

Rihanna was spotted laughing with long-time friend and rumoured ex A$AP Rocky at the event, which honours hip-hop producer and A$AP Mob founder, A$AP Yams.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have known each other for years. (Pictured here in December 2019.). Picture: Getty

Rumours soon began swirling that Ri and Rocky started dating shortly after Rihanna's split with businessman Hassan, which allegedly occurred at the end of summer last year.

This wouldn't be the first time the pair have been romantically linked, after the Barbadian singer got up close and personal with the rapper during his music video for 2013 track 'Fashion Killa'.

Rihanna was spotted supported her rumoured boo during one of his shows in Stockholm, Sweden at the end of last year.

The glamorous couple also rocked the red carpet together at the The Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London in December last year.

Rihanna got cosy with A$AP Rocky in his music video for 'Fashion Killa' in 2013. Picture: YouTube

At the time of writing, both Rihanna and Rocky are yet to comment on the rumours.

Rihanna and her now-ex Hassan kept things very private when it came to their relationship. Speaking with Interview magazine last year, however, the singer opened up.

"I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, 'I need to make time for this.' Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I'll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous 'P,' which means personal days. This is a new thing."