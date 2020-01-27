Chris Brown brought daughter Royalty as his date to the Grammy Awards 2020

Chris Brown brings daughter Royalty to the Grammys. Picture: Getty

Singer Chris Brown has brought his adorable fix year-old daughter Royalty to The Grammy Awards 2020.

Chris Brown seems at his happiest while walking down the red carpet at the Grammys, with no other than his baby girl Royalty on Sunday (Jan 26).

The prestigious event took place in Los Angeles and was filled with special moments that will go down in history. One will be Breezy bringing his daughter as his date.

The 30-year-old singer is known for his style, and did not disappoint in showing off his unique flare. Breezy wore a pink and yellow short-sleeved jumper, over a white embellished collar shirt.

He paired his top wear with black trousers and creme shoes.

Chris Brown brings his daughter Royalty to the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

The "Undecided" singer stood out with his bright two-toned hair, which was dyed red on the right side and electric blue on the left side.

Breezy's five-year-old daughter Royalty lived up to her name with her furry ivory co-ord. Royalty stunned fans with her cute matching jacket and skirt, put together with a white pussycat bow top.

Chris showed his daughter affection on the carpet, wrapping his arm around hard and held her hand as they walked down the carpet.

He also knelt down next to her to be closer in the photos and tenderly kissed the top of her head.

Breezy and Royalty inside at the Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

Royalty loved the spotlight and looked like she enjoyed every minute of it, until she was lead off the carpet by her father.

Chris Brown welcomed Royalty with his baby mother Nia Guzman, 36.

The Virginia native also has a two-month old son Aeko Catori Brown, with girlfriend Ammika Harris.