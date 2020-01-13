Ammika Harris tattoos son Aeko's name on her amid Chris Brown marriage rumours

13 January 2020, 11:03 | Updated: 13 January 2020, 11:07

Ammika Harris dedicated two new hand tattoos to her son with Chris Brown, Aeko Catori.
Ammika Harris dedicated two new hand tattoos to her son with Chris Brown, Aeko Catori. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Ammika and Breezy have both been spotted wearing rings on their wedding fingers.

Ammika Harris has dedicated two new hand tattoos to her newborn son with Chris Brown, Aeko Catori Brown.

Chris Brown's baby mama Ammika Harris shares video of son Aeko jamming to "With You"

Ammika, who gave birth to the ex-couple's child in November after a long-rumoured pregnancy, got her son's first and middle names inked in red on her wrist, and his date of birth reading "2:11" on her left ring finger.

"Thank you so much auntie" wrote Ammika on the photo she posted to her Instagram story after visiting Anke La Passion Beauty, a tattoo parlour in Germany.

Ammika recently shared a new photo of her little one with the caption, "AEKO!!!! He think he’s a big boy now!"

Meanwhile, fans of the new parents - who have previously shared an on-off relationship - are convinced that marriage is on the cards for Breezy and Harris.

Rumours swirled back in December last year that the pair had gotten engaged after the 'Undecided' singer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on his wedding finger.

Ammika herself has also been pictured wearing a sparkling ring on her left ring finger which bares a striking resemblance to the one Brown wears.

In addition, Ammika recently posted a quote about marriage on her Instagram story, reading: "Marriage doesn't guarantee you will be together forever. It takes love, respect, trust, understanding, friendship, and faith in your relationship to make it last."

What do you think?


