Chris Brown debuts futuristic new tattoo of baby son Aeko's face

23 January 2020, 17:16

Chris Brown has revealed his new tattoo on Instagram
Chris Brown has revealed his new tattoo on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Singer Chris Brown has unveiled his new tattoo of newborn baby Aeko's face.

Chris Brown has been in total awe of his newborn son Aeko Catori Brown, flooding his Instagram feed with photos of the adorable baby.

Ammika Harris tattoos son Aeko's name on her amid Chris Brown marriage rumours

However, this time around, Breezy, 30, took to Instagram to show off his fresh new ink, honouring his son.

On Thursday (Jan 23) Breezy surprised his fans when he unveiled his new colourful tattoo. The photo shows Chris Brown's futuristic cartoon depiction of his newborn son Aeko Catori Brown.

The "Undecided" singer captioned the photo "@ivanatattooart❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏽" crediting the tattoo artist, while loving his new ink.

Many fans have reacted to Chris Brown's tattoo underneath his Instagram comments. One fan wrote"😍😍Baby Aeko🔮🔮" while another wrote "AEKO".

A few days before he revealed his tattoo, Breezy teased a 1st edition to a project, featuring his children's faces drawn. This may have been the insipration for the tattoo. See below.

What do you think of Chris Brown's new tattoo ?

Drake

