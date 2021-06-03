We are here for Rihanna's Pride-themed Savage x Fenty lingerie range

3 June 2021, 15:28

Rihanna's Pride-themed Savage x Fenty lingerie range is a vibe
Rihanna's Pride-themed Savage x Fenty lingerie range is a vibe. Picture: PA / Savage x Fenty

The gorgeous collection showcases LGBTQ+ models.

Coinciding with Pride Month, Rihanna's latest themed Savage x Fenty collection celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

The range includes everything from beautiful bra and knicker sets, to stockings, suspenders and smoking jackets - there's even a rainbow-coloured kitty whip for the more adventurous!

As with all Savage x Fenty collections, the Pride range is body inclusive, catering for a wide range of shapes, sizes, identities and body types.

Many of the designs also incorporate the Pride flag's rainbow aesthetic.

READ MORE: Pride 2021 songs: The ultimate R&B and Hip-Hop playlist

Fashion photographer Quil Lemons, who shot the collection, identifies as part of the queer community.

Sharing some of the campaign photos on Instagram, he wrote: "RIH APPROVED! I am beyond honored to have been asked to photograph @savagexfenty’s first ever pride campaign!"

Rihanna herself commented: “Pride is all about appreciating your authentic self. I am very excited about this collection and showing love and support to the LGBTQIA+ community, which includes so many of our customers, team members and fans.”

A donation of $250,000 from the sales of the Pride collection will go to LGBTQ+ organisations such as GLAAD, The Caribbean Equality Project and the Trans Wellness Center.

You can shop the Savage x Fenty Pride collection here.

Kylie Jenner