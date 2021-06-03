We are here for Rihanna's Pride-themed Savage x Fenty lingerie range

Rihanna's Pride-themed Savage x Fenty lingerie range is a vibe. Picture: PA / Savage x Fenty

The gorgeous collection showcases LGBTQ+ models.

Coinciding with Pride Month, Rihanna's latest themed Savage x Fenty collection celebrates the LGBTQ+ community.

The range includes everything from beautiful bra and knicker sets, to stockings, suspenders and smoking jackets - there's even a rainbow-coloured kitty whip for the more adventurous!

As with all Savage x Fenty collections, the Pride range is body inclusive, catering for a wide range of shapes, sizes, identities and body types.

Many of the designs also incorporate the Pride flag's rainbow aesthetic.

Fashion photographer Quil Lemons, who shot the collection, identifies as part of the queer community.

Sharing some of the campaign photos on Instagram, he wrote: "RIH APPROVED! I am beyond honored to have been asked to photograph @savagexfenty’s first ever pride campaign!"

Rihanna herself commented: “Pride is all about appreciating your authentic self. I am very excited about this collection and showing love and support to the LGBTQIA+ community, which includes so many of our customers, team members and fans.”

A donation of $250,000 from the sales of the Pride collection will go to LGBTQ+ organisations such as GLAAD, The Caribbean Equality Project and the Trans Wellness Center.

You can shop the Savage x Fenty Pride collection here.