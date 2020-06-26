Pride 2020 songs: the ultimate Hip Hop and R&B playlist

26 June 2020, 15:36 | Updated: 26 June 2020, 15:43

Happy Pride Month! Get the party started with these Hip-Hop and R&B hits.
Happy Pride Month! Get the party started with these Hip-Hop and R&B hits. Picture: Getty

This is your essential Gay Pride soundtrack for all you Hip-Hop and R&B lovers, from Beyoncé and Whitney to Lil Nas X and KAYTRANADA.

Happy Pride Month! It's time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with the biggest playlist of your favourite Hip-Hop and R&B anthems.

From the old school classics to the sparkling new hits, get ready to feel empowered, uplifted and loved with the rhythms and rhymes of Lizzo, Whitney, Queen Bey and co.

Time to get this party started and let the good times roll!

  1. Whitney Houston - 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

  2. Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott - 'Tempo'

  3. Chloe x Halle - 'Do It'

  4. Tyler, The Creator - 'I THINK'

  5. Beyoncé - 'Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)'

  6. Janelle Monae - 'Make Me Feel'

  7. KAYTRANADA feat. Kali Uchis - '10%'

  8. Chaka Khan - 'I'm Every Woman'

  9. Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road' (Remix)

  10. Kehlani - 'F&MU'

  11. Diana Ross - 'I'm Coming Out'

  12. Young M.A. - 'BIG'

  13. Frank Ocean - 'Lost'

  14. Donna Summer - 'Hot Stuff'

  15. Victoria Monét - 'Ass Like That'

  16. Nicki Minaj - 'Va Va Voom'

  17. Normani - 'Motivation'

  18. Cheryl Lynn - 'Got To Be Real'

  19. Syd - 'Body'

  20. Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce - 'Savage Remix'

  21. Tayla Parx - 'I Want You'

  22. Todrick Hall - 'Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels'

  23. Janet Jackson - 'Together Again'

