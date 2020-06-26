Pride 2020 songs: the ultimate Hip Hop and R&B playlist

Happy Pride Month! Get the party started with these Hip-Hop and R&B hits. Picture: Getty

This is your essential Gay Pride soundtrack for all you Hip-Hop and R&B lovers, from Beyoncé and Whitney to Lil Nas X and KAYTRANADA.

Happy Pride Month! It's time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with the biggest playlist of your favourite Hip-Hop and R&B anthems.

From the old school classics to the sparkling new hits, get ready to feel empowered, uplifted and loved with the rhythms and rhymes of Lizzo, Whitney, Queen Bey and co.

Time to get this party started and let the good times roll!