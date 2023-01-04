J Cole new album 2023: rumours, release date, tracklist and more
4 January 2023, 13:33
J Cole's last release was back in 2021, and here's everything we know so far about his upcoming release.
J Cole has sent fans in a frenzy after seemingly announcing that he has a new album on the way.
The singer last released a project back in 2021 titled 'The Off Season', which featured tracks such as 'amari' and 'my life'.
Now, he has hinted that a new album will be on the way soon, and here's all we know so far...
-
What is J Cole's new album called?
So far, the name for his new album has not been announced.
However, that hasn't stopped speculation around the name, with reports that it is called 'The Fall Off' or 'It's a Boy'.
In a post in 2021, the singer wrote three titles in a notebook, which were "The Off-Season," "It's A Boy," and "The Fall Off", leading fans to assume the title of his upcoming release.
-
When is his new album released?
There has been no official confirmation on when J Cole's album will be released, however he has dropped clues on the imminent project.
In January 2023, the singer wiped his Instagram account clean of content, which he did back in 2021, 2019 and 2018 ahead of their respective releases.
Fans are now assuming that this social media silence means that a new album will be coming soon.
J. Cole has cleared his Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/R1KfZzIZDQ— Rap Favorites (@RapFavorites) January 3, 2023
-
What is the tracklist?
So far, no tracklist has been released for his rumoured upcoming project.
J Cole's last album featured twelve songs, which gives an indicator on his forthcoming release.
-
Who features on J Cole's upcoming album?
There is no word as of yet who will feature on his upcoming release.
However, the singer is known for his amass of iconic features, including the likes of 21 Savage, Kendrick Lamar and Drake.
J cole had the best feature run ever in 2022— Meheti (@wolvarin06) January 2, 2023