J Cole new album 2023: rumours, release date, tracklist and more

J Cole's last release was back in 2021, and here's everything we know so far about his upcoming release.

J Cole has sent fans in a frenzy after seemingly announcing that he has a new album on the way.

The singer last released a project back in 2021 titled 'The Off Season', which featured tracks such as 'amari' and 'my life'.

Now, he has hinted that a new album will be on the way soon, and here's all we know so far...

DaBaby claims he’s on the same level as Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole

J Cole in London last year. Picture: Getty