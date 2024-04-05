Inside J. Cole’s ‘7 Minute Drill’ lyrics as he responds to Kendrick Lamar feud
5 April 2024, 11:05 | Updated: 5 April 2024, 12:24
What are the lyrics to J. Cole's ‘7 Minute Drill', a response to Kendrick Lamar's diss of Drake?
The US rap scene is up in arms with disses and beef seemingly everywhere. Last month, Metro Boomin & Future released a joint album, which had the track 'Like That' see collaborator Kendrick Lamar seemingly diss fellow rapper Drake.
The lyrics read: "'Fore all your dogs gettin' buried/That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary", and the likes of Drake, his father Dennis, and even Pusha T have had their say on the beef.
Now, longtime friend and collaborator J. Cole has had his say about the drama on his new song '7 Minute Drill’ from his new album 'Might Delete Later', but what exactly does he say? Here's everything you need to know.
What does J. Cole say about the Kendrick Lamar diss?
The 'No Role Modelz' rapper opens the last track on his release by mentioning the feud:
“I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissing / You want some attention, it come with extensions,” he raps.
“He still doing shows but fell off like ‘The Simpsons’ / Your first sh*t was classic, your last sh*t was tragic / Your second sh*t put n—s to sleep but they gassed it / Your third sh*t was massive and that was your prime / I was trailing right behind and I just now hit mine.”
What are the lyrics to J. Cole's new song '7 Minute Drill'?
Here are the full lyrics to the rapper's new song from his latest project 'Might Delete Later':
[Intro: J. Cole]
Yeah! Turn it up
Yeah, turn the vocal up, Uh
[Chorus: J. Cole]
Light work like it's PWC
It's a cold world, keep the heat under your seat
I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissing
You want some attention, it come with extensions
My dog like, "Say the word, " he on bullsh*t, he itching
Done put in so much work in these streets, he got pension
I told him chill out, how I look having henchman?
If shots get to popping, I'm the one doing the clenching
[Verse 1: J. Cole]
I came up in the 'Ville, so I'm good when it's tension
He still doing shows, but fell off like the Simpsons
Your first sh*t was classic, your last sh*t was tragic
Your second sh*t put n****s to sleep, but they gassed it
Your third sh*t was massive and that was your prime
I was trailing right behind and I just now hit mine
Now I'm front of the line with a comfortable lead
How ironic, soon as I got it, now he want something with me
Well, he caught me at the perfect time, jump up and see
Boy, I got here off of bars, not no controversy
Funny thing about it, b*tch, I don't even want the prestige
F**k the Grammys 'cause them crackers ain't never done nothing for me, ho
Slugs took my n****s soul, drugs took another one
The rap beef ain't realer than the sh*t I seen in Cumberland
He averaging one hard verse like every thirty months or something
If he wasn't dissing, then we wouldn't be discussing him
Lord, don't make me have to smoke this n***a 'cause I f**k with him
But push come to shove, on this mic, I will humble him
I'm Nino with this thing, this that New Jack City meme
Yeah, I'm aiming at G-Money, crying tears before I bust at him
[Chorus: J. Cole]
Light work like it's PWC
It's a cold world, keep the heat under your seat
I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissing
You want some attention, it come with extensions
My dog like, "Say the word, " he on bullsh*t, he itching
Done put in so much work in these streets, he got pension
I told him chill out, how I look having henchman?
If shots get to popping, I'm the one doing the— (Conductor, conductor, conductor)
[Verse 2: J. Cole]
I got mixed feelings 'bout these f**king rap n****s
It's over for that cap, we official cap peelers
Two-six, we don't at n****s, we get at n****s
Shoot a n***a lights out, yeah, my dogs stat fillers
Stat stuffers, triple-double, get you’re a** black duffled
Body bag, body bag, body bag
Cole World your instructor for pilates class
Get a n***a stretched if I feel the disrespect, uh
Your arms might be too short to box with the god
Who live his life without the pressures of a constant facade
I pray for peace, but if a n***a cease these positive vibes
A Falcon 9 inside my pocket, b*tch, this rocket gone fly
Now it's popping outside like the top of July
My text flooded with the hunger for a toxic reply
I'm hesitant, I love my brother, but I'm not gonna lie
I'm powered up for real, that sh*t would feel like swatting a fly
Four albums in twelve years, n***a, I can divide
Sh*t, if this is what you want, I'm indulging in violence
Put pictures in my home, aim the chrome at your eyelids
Fly pebbles at your dome, we the Stone Temple Pilots
This is merely a warning shot to back n****s down
Back in the town where they whipping work and trafficking pounds
My jack jumping 'bout a rapper making blasphemous sounds
Switching sides like the tassel on the cap and the gown
I'm fully loaded, n***a, I can drop two classics right now
[Outro: J. Cole]
Hah, let me chill out, man (Conductor)
The Fall Off on the way, n***a