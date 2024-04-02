Drake sends shots at Travis Scott amid Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar feud

Drake’s son Adonis speaks French with mother Sophie Brussaux

By Anna Suffolk

Rapper Drake has sent shots to Travis Scott amid the drama between Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Drake has fired shots at fellow rapper Travis Scott following the feud between the 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar.

During a recent tour stop, Drake fired at his longtime ally Travis Scott, having spent last week feuding over Kendrick Lamar's verse in new song 'Like That' from Metro Boomin & Future's new album.

Travis Scott was filmed suggesting Future play 'Like That' in a performance setlist, which suggests the reason as to why Drake took the very visual moment of taking shots.

Drake and Travis Scott have been allies in the industry for years. Picture: Getty

Drake seemingly took out his anger at Travis Scott's move on a gigantic Travis Scott head prop during his show in Pennslyvania, United States.

During his performance of 'Meltdown', a song from Scott's recent project 'Utopia', the rapper pretended to shoot the huge Travis Scott stage prop.

As TMZ reported, Travis Scott asked Future to play 'Like That' at Rolling Loud Festival last week.

Drake is currently on tour with J. Cole. Picture: Getty

Drake sends shots to Travis Scott during his concert pic.twitter.com/h3y39r3oIh — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 1, 2024

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Travis diss, with one saying: "He should go into the booth all these don't count."

"Drake's villain arc is amazing to see," said another.

However, some fans think the feud has been going for longer, as Drizzy reportedly fires shots at Travis Scott during most performances for his 'It's All A Blur' tour.