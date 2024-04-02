Drake sends shots at Travis Scott amid Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar feud

2 April 2024, 15:38

Drake’s son Adonis speaks French with mother Sophie Brussaux

By Anna Suffolk

Rapper Drake has sent shots to Travis Scott amid the drama between Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Drake has fired shots at fellow rapper Travis Scott following the feud between the 'Rich Baby Daddy' rapper, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar.

During a recent tour stop, Drake fired at his longtime ally Travis Scott, having spent last week feuding over Kendrick Lamar's verse in new song 'Like That' from Metro Boomin & Future's new album.

Travis Scott was filmed suggesting Future play 'Like That' in a performance setlist, which suggests the reason as to why Drake took the very visual moment of taking shots.

Drake and Travis Scott have been allies in the industry for years.
Drake and Travis Scott have been allies in the industry for years. Picture: Getty

Drake seemingly took out his anger at Travis Scott's move on a gigantic Travis Scott head prop during his show in Pennslyvania, United States.

During his performance of 'Meltdown', a song from Scott's recent project 'Utopia', the rapper pretended to shoot the huge Travis Scott stage prop.

As TMZ reported, Travis Scott asked Future to play 'Like That' at Rolling Loud Festival last week.

Drake is currently on tour with J. Cole.
Drake is currently on tour with J. Cole. Picture: Getty

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Travis diss, with one saying: "He should go into the booth all these don't count."

"Drake's villain arc is amazing to see," said another.

However, some fans think the feud has been going for longer, as Drizzy reportedly fires shots at Travis Scott during most performances for his 'It's All A Blur' tour.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Cardi B details ‘embarrassing’ encounter after meeting Rihanna at recent dinner

Cardi B details ‘embarrassing’ encounter after meeting Rihanna at recent dinner

Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde responds after Ella Thomas breaks silence on split

Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde responds after Ella Thomas breaks silence on split

Is Beyoncé going on a 'COWBOY CARTER' tour in 2024?

Is Beyoncé going on a 'COWBOY CARTER' tour in 2024?

The Capital XTRA 100 2024: Vote for your favourite songs!

The Capital XTRA 100 2024: Winner and countdown revealed!

Trending

'Water' by Tyla named The Capital XTRA 100 2024 Winner!

'Water' by Tyla named The Capital XTRA 100 2024 Winner!

Who is Daphne Joy? Age, net worth and 50 Cent relationship

Who is Daphne Joy? Age, net worth and 50 Cent relationship

When does Beyoncé's album 'COWBOY CARTER' come out?

What time does Beyoncé's new album 'COWBOY CARTER' come out?

Is Jhene Aiko going on tour in the UK?

Is Jhene Aiko going on tour in the UK?

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Act 2: New music & album confirmed, release date & tracklist

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Act II: ‘COWBOY CARTER: release date & tracklist revealed

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working