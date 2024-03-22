Kendrick Lamar appears to diss Drake and J. Cole in new song lyrics on Future and Metro Boomin’s new album

22 March 2024, 11:34

Kendrick Lamar appears to diss Drake and J. Cole in new song lyrics on Future and Metro Boomin’s new album
Kendrick Lamar appears to diss Drake and J. Cole in new song lyrics on Future and Metro Boomin’s new album. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Did Kendrick Lamar diss Drake and J. Cole in new song lyrics? Here's everything you need to know.

Kendrick Lamar has shocked fans after appearing to take shots at fellow rappers Drake and J. Cole on one track from Future and Metro Boomin's joint album.

Titled 'Like That', the song features a surprise feature from Kendrick with some pretty telling evidence he is speaking about Drake and J. Cole thanks to some pointed lyrics.

So, did Kendrick Lamar diss Drake and J. Cole in the new song off of Metro Boomin and Future's album We Don’t Trust You? Here's everything we know.

Kendrick Lamar performing at Glastonbury
Kendrick Lamar appeared to diss the other members of the big 3 - Drake and J. Cole. Picture: Getty Images

  1. Did Kendrick Lamar diss Drake and J. Cole?

    In Kendrick's verse of the song 'Like That' from We Don’t Trust You, he raps: “F*ck sneak dissin’, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches.”

    This lyric appears to be a reference to Drake and J. Cole's single "First Person Shooter", and the subsequent joint tour which has followed.

    This isn't the only reference to Drizzy and J. Cole in the song, as Kendrick raps: "Motherf*ck the big three" and also references Drake's recent album For All The Dogs: "‘fore all your dawgs gettin’ buried."

    J. Cole (L) and Drake (R) perform during the Dreamville Festival.
    J. Cole (L) and Drake (R) perform during the Dreamville Festival. Picture: Getty

    Fans have been quick to comment after Kendrick appeared to slam the two rappers, as one tweeted: "Lmfaooo 2024 is like 2016 on steriods."

    "Kendrick keeping decade old beef alive and Future calling Drake his biggest fan. This what hiphop was made for."

    Some fans saw the funny side as one commented: "watch Drake respond to this Kendrick diss with a meme on his Instagram story."

