Kendrick Lamar appears to diss Drake and J. Cole in new song lyrics on Future and Metro Boomin’s new album

By Anna Suffolk

Did Kendrick Lamar diss Drake and J. Cole in new song lyrics? Here's everything you need to know.

Kendrick Lamar has shocked fans after appearing to take shots at fellow rappers Drake and J. Cole on one track from Future and Metro Boomin's joint album.

Titled 'Like That', the song features a surprise feature from Kendrick with some pretty telling evidence he is speaking about Drake and J. Cole thanks to some pointed lyrics.

So, did Kendrick Lamar diss Drake and J. Cole in the new song off of Metro Boomin and Future's album We Don’t Trust You? Here's everything we know.

Kendrick Lamar appeared to diss the other members of the big 3 - Drake and J. Cole. Picture: Getty Images