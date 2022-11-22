DaBaby claims he’s on the same level as Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole

DaBaby has said that he can rap on the same level as Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole and Eminem in a recent interview.

The rapper is known for his controversial opinions, and this one is no different.

When speaking to Math Hoffa on My Expert Opinion podcast, DaBaby was confident that he is of legend status.

DaBaby pictured performing recently. Picture: Getty Images

"If I don’t feel like you know nothing about this sh*t, I’m not about to try and exploit my real life anyways, I’m just doing me", Baby said.

"So when it come to like pain or anything that affects me or effects somebody I love I couldn’t dealt running round god damn exploiting that sh*t. I can’t do it."

"Ok you can put this beat on and I’ll go Eminem level on that b***h, you gotta get one of them to come f**k with me"

DaBaby has been in a string of controversies. Picture: Getty Images

His appearance on the podcast comes after a wave of controversy for the rapper.

DaBaby's show was recently cancelled due selling an estimated 500 tickets out of 14,000.

His promoters also put tickets for another show on Buy-one-get-one-free as he struggled to sell tickets after a string of controversial behaviour including homophobic remarks.