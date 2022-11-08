DaBaby roasted for offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on tickets

DaBaby is struggling to sell tickets to his shows after a string of controversies...

Rapper DaBaby is being clowned online after announcing a 'buy-one-get-one-free' deal on tickets for an upcoming concert date.

He has found himself in hot water the past year after a string of controversies, including being called out for making homophobic remarks at a festival in Miami last year.

Now, he is struggling to sell tickets to an upcoming concert date, meaning that promoters are trying to entice people in with a deal on tickets.

DaBaby responds as 'show was cancelled after selling less than 500 tickets'

DaBaby pictured performing recently. Picture: Getty Images

DaBaby started to trend on Twitter after information surfaced that there was a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer on the show at Iron City in Alabama next week.

The venue itself only has a 1300 capacity, meaning that the rapper is clearly struggling to sell tickets.

DaBaby's listing for the concert features a ticket for the deal that costs $22 plus a booking fee.

DaBaby 'exposes' baby mama DanilLeigh over alleged stalking claims

DaBaby's ticket offer on Eventbrite. Picture: Eventbrite

Of course, many people on social media started roasting the rapper over his poor ticket sales.

One said: "DaBaby selling his tickets BOGO has got to be the saddest s**t ever for a rapper. And it’s crazy cause nobody else hurt his career more than he did. Talk about self sabotage, a lack of situational awareness, and ego."

Another replied to the news: "He really is allergic to accountability", citing his controversial behaviour which incited his fall from grace.

DaBaby Walmart shooting: unreleased footage of fatal incident surfaces online

Just a couple of months ago, DaBaby was roasted for cancelling a show after only selling 500 tickets out of as huge 14,000 capacity.

The rapper was pelted with bottles in December 2021 at Rolling Loud Festival after a homophobic rant.

His comments attracted major criticism and he has since deleted his apology to the LGBTQ+ community off of social media.