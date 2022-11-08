DaBaby roasted for offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on tickets

8 November 2022, 12:36

DaBaby is struggling to sell tickets to his shows after a string of controversies...

Rapper DaBaby is being clowned online after announcing a 'buy-one-get-one-free' deal on tickets for an upcoming concert date.

He has found himself in hot water the past year after a string of controversies, including being called out for making homophobic remarks at a festival in Miami last year.

Now, he is struggling to sell tickets to an upcoming concert date, meaning that promoters are trying to entice people in with a deal on tickets.

DaBaby responds as 'show was cancelled after selling less than 500 tickets'

DaBaby pictured performing recently.
DaBaby pictured performing recently. Picture: Getty Images

DaBaby started to trend on Twitter after information surfaced that there was a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer on the show at Iron City in Alabama next week.

The venue itself only has a 1300 capacity, meaning that the rapper is clearly struggling to sell tickets.

DaBaby's listing for the concert features a ticket for the deal that costs $22 plus a booking fee.

DaBaby 'exposes' baby mama DanilLeigh over alleged stalking claims

DaBaby's ticket offer on Eventbrite.
DaBaby's ticket offer on Eventbrite. Picture: Eventbrite

Of course, many people on social media started roasting the rapper over his poor ticket sales.

One said: "DaBaby selling his tickets BOGO has got to be the saddest s**t ever for a rapper. And it’s crazy cause nobody else hurt his career more than he did. Talk about self sabotage, a lack of situational awareness, and ego."

Another replied to the news: "He really is allergic to accountability", citing his controversial behaviour which incited his fall from grace.

DaBaby Walmart shooting: unreleased footage of fatal incident surfaces online

Just a couple of months ago, DaBaby was roasted for cancelling a show after only selling 500 tickets out of as huge 14,000 capacity.

The rapper was pelted with bottles in December 2021 at Rolling Loud Festival after a homophobic rant.

His comments attracted major criticism and he has since deleted his apology to the LGBTQ+ community off of social media.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Rihanna responds to speculation that new music is 'coming soon'

Rihanna responds to speculation that new music is 'coming soon'

Rihanna

When is Takeoff's funeral? Who is attending, location and more

When is Takeoff's funeral? Who is attending, location and more

Rihanna reveals why she hasn't shared her baby boy's name yet

Rihanna reveals why she hasn't shared her baby boy's name yet

Rihanna

Post Malone's surprising response to fan heckling him goes viral

Post Malone's surprising response to fan heckling him goes viral

Trending

Rihanna new album

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Rihanna

Summer Walker has revealed that she is single again despite being currently pregnant with her ex's child.

Summer Walker confirms she'll keep her face tattoo of ex-boyfriend Larry's name following split
Who has Bella Poarch dated?

Bella Poarch dating history: divorce from husband, Tyga rumours & more

Bella Poarch files for divorce from husband Tyler after being secretly married for FOUR years

Bella Poarch files for divorce from husband Tyler after being secretly married for FOUR years
Michael B. Jordan 'throws shade' at ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey with cryptic comment

Michael B. Jordan 'throws shade' at ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey with cryptic comment

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
90's Hip-Hop Classics
100% 2022
Afro B and Manny Norte’s Afrobeats Selection