DaBaby claims he 'slept with Megan Thee Stallion' before alleged Tory Lanez shooting

DaBaby is claiming that he has been intimate with Megan Thee Stallion in a new song off his album.

Rapper DaBaby is alleging that he has been intimate with Megan Thee Stallion before Tory Lanez allegedly shot her.

On Friday, 23 September, DaBaby released his 14-song LP Baby on Baby 2 which included his new song 'Boogeyman', which contained a claim that he had slept with the 'Savage' rapper.

DaBaby even claims that this occurred the day before Tory Lanez allegedly shot her.

During the song 'Boogeyman', DaBaby raps: "You play with me that s*** was childish / The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her, I was f***** on Megan Thee Stallion."

He is referring to the 2020 incident where Tory Lanez allegedly shot Meg in the foot in Los Angeles.

Lanez was arrested and charged with one felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle around 4:40am in LA.

This is not the first time DaBaby has referenced the the situation between Megan and Lanez.

In 2021, DaBaby retweeted a fan's joke about Lanez shooting MTS, but quickly alleged that the tweet was a mistake.

Megan then called him out publicly: "Support me in private and publicly do something different … these industry men are very strange."

The father-of-three has come under fire previously for homophobic remarks made whilst on stage at a festival, which drew widespread outrage and upset.

Since then, he has been cut from various festival stages and collaborations.

The Houston hottie has not responded to these claims from DaBaby.