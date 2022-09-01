DaBaby responds as 'show was cancelled after selling less than 500 tickets'

DaBaby has responded after his concert in New Orleans was cancelled after only selling 500 tickets.

Earlier this week, Nola.com reported that his upcoming September 2nd show in New Orleans was cancelled and taken off the internet due to selling merely 500 tickets.

Less than 500 people bought tickets to see the rapper, of which the venue has a capacity of 14,000.

DaBaby in concert. Picture: Getty

“Unfortunately, the Event Organiser has had to cancel your event,” a message on the Ticketmaster website read.

However, DaBaby's team have now claimed that the show was pulled due to "the promoter being in breach of contract."

“DaBaby will be back in New Orleans very soon to make it up to his fans,” added his team.

In response to the claims that his show was pulled due to a lack of ticket sales, the rapper posted a GIF of himself looking around and drinking water.

The new date will apparently include DaBaby among a string of other names to add to the roster.

DaBaby has had a turbulent career and an even more problematic year after being called out for making homophobic remarks at a festival in Miami last year.

The rapper was pelted with bottles in December 2021 at Rolling Loud Festival after a homophobic rant.

His comments attracted major criticism and he has since deleted his apology to the LGBTQ+ community off of social media.

The new date for his concert is yet to be announced.