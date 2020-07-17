Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion shooting: Everything we know so far
17 July 2020, 13:09 | Updated: 17 July 2020, 14:26
What happened on the night Tory Lanez was arrested and Megan Thee Stallion was injured? Here's everything we know on what has transpired.
A few hours after Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner were on Instagram Live having a good time in the pool, it was reported the night turned into a tragedy.
Reports later revealed that the Canadian rapper & Houston hottie were involved in an incident which resulted in gunshots being fired.
Here's everything we know about Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's shooting incident.
What happened?
Los Angeles police officers reportedly received a call about a disturbance outside of a Hollywood Hills residence around 4:30 a.m on on Sunday, July 12.
Once police officers arrived, witnesses revealed that they overheard people arguing in an SUV before shots went off.
According to TMZ, law enforcement found the SUV with Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, and another unidentified woman in the vehicle.
Police discovered a gun while searching the vehicle. Tory Lanez was arrested and charged with one felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.
Did Tory Lanez get arrested?
On Sunday (Jul 12) Tory Lanez was arrested and charged with one felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle around 4:40 a.m, near a Hollywood Hills home.
Did Megan Thee Stallion get arrested?
Megan Thee Stallion did not get arrested on Sunday (Jul 12) after police searched the vehicle she was in with Tory Lanez and another unidentified woman.
Footage from TMZ on July 15, shows Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez surrendering to the police after being found in the SUV.
However, Meg released a statement on Instagram, revealing that she was not arrested or detained by police.
Did Tory Lanez shoot Megan Thee Stallion?
On Thursday (Jul 16) reports emerged after an unarmed source told PageSix that Tory Lanez was the person who fired shots.
“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” the source said.
“There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”
According to a TMZ report, Tory allegedly hit Meg in the feet twice. “Sources connected to Tory say there are mitigating circumstances".
"Based on what we know, we believe he's going to say it was an accidental shooting” TMZ wrote.
Who was the other woman in the car?
The other woman who was allegedly in the car alongside Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, was Meg's best friend Kelsey Nicole.
On Thursday (Jul 16) Nicole issued a statement that she witnessed the shooting but that she is not the one who fired shots.
"I want to clear up the rumors that I shot Megan," said Kelsey in a since-deleted Instagram post. I WASN'T the one with the gun and would never do something like that. However I was present."
Did Megan Thee Stallion get shot?
Reports close to the time the incident happened, claimed Megan Thee Stallion was taken to the hospital to be treated for stepping on glass.
However, Meg cleared up wrong information that was put out there, Instagram that she suffered from gunshot wounds “as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”
Police officers reportedly took Megan to the hospital where she underwent surgery to “remove the bullets.” Four bullet casings were recovered from the scene, although Megan didn’t clarify how many times she was shot or where on her body she was hit.
What has the police said?
An LAPD Press Office Spokesperson told Complex, “We don't even have information on any passengers in the vehicle. We just know that he [Tory] was booked on a concealed weapon violation.”
The LAPD has listed Megan as a “victim” in the incident, according to TMZ.
Is Tory Lanez in custody?
Tory Lanez was reportedly released the same day on $35,000 bail.
The Canadian rapper was allegedly released 2 hours after being booked in.