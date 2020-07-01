Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company sued over "trade secret" suspicions

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company has been sued over "trade secret" concerns.

Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company has been sued by Seed Beauty over fears their trade secrets will be shared with a more recent business partner, Coty.

'King Kylie' is being sued by Seed Beauty as they fear the beauty conglomerate 'Coty' – which owns a 51% stake Kylie's makeup line.

Kylie's old parent company 'King Kylie' has been working with Seed Beauty since 2016.

'King Kylie' allegedly refused to sufficiently assure Seed their trade secrets would be protected from Coty.

According to TMZ, Seed claims their information that they gave Kylie to make her more knowledgeable of the industry, helped her reach her billionaire status.

Seed believes they gave Kylie the necessary tools, building her up to be successful in the makeup game.

Now the company is worried that Coty, their competition, will receive from of the information Kylie learned from them.

Seed is concerned that their own industry secrets may potentially be used by Coty, in order for them to enhance their business.

Seed is asking a judge to block Kylie and the beauty conglomerate from using their trade secrets.

The documents obtained by TMZ, filed to the Superior Court of the State of California County of Los Angeles, state: "This action is to stop Coty's theft of Seed's pioneering and proprietary digital-first business model that has revolutionized the cosmetics industry."

"Seed's unique business model enables it to rapidly develop, manufacture, and promote new cosmetics through ecommerce and social media platforms."

"Seed does this by maintaining, 'total control of its manufacturing process, working on everything from product development to marketing, all under one roof'.

"Seed is credited as the 'beauty brand incubator' that is 'responsible for much of' Defendant King Kylie's and KKW Beauty, LLC's ("KKW") success.

