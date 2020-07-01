Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company sued over "trade secret" suspicions

1 July 2020, 15:26 | Updated: 1 July 2020, 15:27

Kylie Jenner cosmetics company sued over trade secret concerns
Kylie Jenner cosmetics company sued over trade secret concerns. Picture: Getty

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company has been sued over "trade secret" concerns.

Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company has been sued by Seed Beauty over fears their trade secrets will be shared with a more recent business partner, Coty.

Kim Kardashian becomes a 'billionaire' after Kylie Jenner is stripped of title

'King Kylie' is being sued by Seed Beauty as they fear the beauty conglomerate 'Coty' – which owns a 51% stake Kylie's makeup line.

Kylie's old parent company 'King Kylie' has been working with Seed Beauty since 2016.

'King Kylie' allegedly refused to sufficiently assure Seed their trade secrets would be protected from Coty.

Coty purchased a 51% stake of Kylie Cosmetics, for $600 million in 2019
Coty purchased a 51% stake of Kylie Cosmetics, for $600 million in 2019. Picture: Getty

According to TMZ, Seed claims their information that they gave Kylie to make her more knowledgeable of the industry, helped her reach her billionaire status.

Seed believes they gave Kylie the necessary tools, building her up to be successful in the makeup game.

Now the company is worried that Coty, their competition, will receive from of the information Kylie learned from them.

Seed is concerned that their own industry secrets may potentially be used by Coty, in order for them to enhance their business.

Seed is asking a judge to block Kylie and the beauty conglomerate from using their trade secrets.

The documents obtained by TMZ, filed to the Superior Court of the State of California County of Los Angeles, state: "This action is to stop Coty's theft of Seed's pioneering and proprietary digital-first business model that has revolutionized the cosmetics industry."

"Seed's unique business model enables it to rapidly develop, manufacture, and promote new cosmetics through ecommerce and social media platforms."

"Seed does this by maintaining, 'total control of its manufacturing process, working on everything from product development to marketing, all under one roof'.

"Seed is credited as the 'beauty brand incubator' that is 'responsible for much of' Defendant King Kylie's and KKW Beauty, LLC's ("KKW") success.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kylie Jenner News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Pop Smoke will be honoured with a posthumous album set to be released in 2020

Pop Smoke posthumous album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features and more
Willow Smith's heartbreaking letter to Tupac about mother Jada Pinkett Smith has resurfaced

Willow Smith's heartbreaking letter to Tupac about Jada Pinkett-Smith resurfaces

Tupac

Tory Lanez addressed the tweet he accidentally liked about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

Tory Lanez addresses liking shady tweet about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
DaBaby and DaniLeigh have seemingly confirmed their romance in a new photo posted by Dani.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh 'confirm' dating rumours with cryptic bed photo

Trending

50 Cent declared Eminem as the best rapper alive.

50 Cent claims Eminem is the "best rapper in the world"

50 Cent

Chrissy Teigen was attacked by Akademiks in a rant on Twitch

Chrissy Teigen attacked by "disgusting" Akademiks in hateful rant
August Alsina says he fell deep in love with Jada Pinkett Smith during their relationship

Jada Pinkett-Smith responds as August Alsina 'confirms' their relationship
Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 2020: release date, songs, tracklist & everything you need to know

Drake

Kanye West's new album is reportedly called 'God's Country'

Kanye West new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Kanye West