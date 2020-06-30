Kim Kardashian becomes a 'billionaire' after Kylie Jenner is stripped of title

30 June 2020, 11:26

Kim Kardashian-West is reportedly a billionaire after selling 20% of her company.
Kim Kardashian-West is reportedly a billionaire after selling 20% of her company. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Kim Kardashian-West has reportedly achieved billionaire status after selling a $200 million stake in her cosmetics brand KKW Beauty to the beauty company Coty.

Kim Kardashian has reportedly become a billionaire after selling one fifth of her beauty brand, KKW Beauty, to French beauty giant Coty for $200 million.

What Is Kim Kardashian's Net Worth In 2020?

Three years after launching her cosmetics company back in 2017, Kim has sold a twenty percent stake of the brand to Coty, who famously purchased a majority stake in sister Kylie Jenner's brand, Kylie Cosmetics, last year.

Kim Kardashian-West has repeatedly become a billionaire after selling 20% of her company to beauty giant Coty.
Kim Kardashian-West has repeatedly become a billionaire after selling 20% of her company to beauty giant Coty. Picture: Instagram

Coty paid $600 million for 51% of Kylie's company, which launched the 22-year-old's net worth at the time to $1.2 billion. However, Forbes later accused Jenner of 'forging' tax returns and inflating figures, and estimated her net worth to be closer to $950 million.

Meanwhile, Kim's latest deal values KKW Beauty at around $1 billion, meaning that the 39-year-old mother-of-four could be well surpassing the billion dollar mark thanks to her other bunnies ventures like Skims and Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In a statement, Kim said: "This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I'm so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty and launching my products around the world."

Kim has overtaken younger half-sister Kylie after Forbes estimated Jenner's value at $950 million.
Kim has overtaken younger half-sister Kylie after Forbes estimated Jenner's value at $950 million. Picture: Instagram

Peter Hard, Chairman of Coty, said: "She is a visionary, an entrepreneur, a mother, a philanthropist, and through social media has an unparalleled ability to connect with people around the world."

Kim's husband Kanye West, who is also listed as a billionaire by Forbes, took to Twitter to congratulate his wife.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire,"he wrote. "You've weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on yogis u and our family."

"So blessed this is still life, so I made you this still life, we love you so much."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kim Kardashian News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Pop Smoke's album cover by Virgil Ablosh scrapped after fan backlash

Pop Smoke album cover by Virgil Abloh scrapped as fans call it "disgusting"
Cardi B has defended herself after being accused of homophobia and transphobia.

Cardi B slams homophobia accusations after coming out as bisexual

Cardi B

Pop Smoke will be honoured with a posthumous album set to be released in 2020

Pop Smoke posthumous album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features and more
Kim Kardashian at the 2018 Met Gala

What Is Kim Kardashian's Net Worth In 2020?

Trending

Nicki Minaj will be dropping a new album in 2020

Nicki Minaj new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Nicki Minaj

Dr Dre's wife Nicole files for divorce

Dr Dre's wife Nicole Young files for divorce after 24 years of marriage

Dr Dre

Tekashi 6ix9ine was spotted getting up close and personal with an unknown woman in his new video.

Tekashi 6ix9ine spotted 'kissing' baby mama look-a-like in racy video

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Burna Boy sparks Stefflon Don engagement rumours at BET Awards 2020

Burna Boy sparks Stefflon Don engagement rumours at BET Awards
Beyoncé receives Humanitarian Award from Michelle Obama at BET Awards 2020

Beyoncé honoured by Michelle Obama in moving speech at BET Awards

Beyonce