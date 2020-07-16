Megan Thee Stallion breaks silence after being shot during Tory Lanez incident

Megan Thee Stallion shares statement on 'traumatic night' she was shot. Picture: Getty

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion details what happened on the 'traumatic night' when she got shot multiple times.

By Tiana Williams

Megan Thee Stallion has opened up about being shot during an incident in the Hollywood Hills on Sunday (Jul 12).

The 25-year-old rapper said that she was victim of a “crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me” during a lengthy statement.

Taking to Instagram to clear up rumours, the “Savage” rapstress, whose real name is Megan Pete, wrote that she was ”grateful to be alive” after the shooting, which occurred last Sunday.

Meg revealed that she was shot in the foot twice, though she didn't reveal who pulled the trigger.

Megan Thee Stallion says she's 'grateful to be alive' after being shot multiple times. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday (Jul 15) the "Hot Girl Summer" artist, began "The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight" on Instagram.

Meg continued "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," the statement reads.

"I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.

"I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night."

Meg ended the statement, by saying: "I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Reflecting on the incident, the rapstress captioned her statement "I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."

According to TMZ, The Los Angeles Police Department reported that Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was arrested last weekend on a weapons charge.

Lanez was accompanied by Megan Thee Stallion and another woman at the time.

Officers also confirmed that Megan had been taken to hospital with a foot injury.