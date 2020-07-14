Tory Lanez arrested after police find gun in car with passenger Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez has reportedly been arrested after police discovered a firearm in the car he was in with Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: Getty

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been arrested, after police found a gun in the vehicle he was in alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

By Tiana Williams

Tory Lanez has reportedly been arrested after police searched his car and found a concealed weapon, while he was in a car with rapstress Megan Thee Stallion.

According to a report from TMZ, Canadian singer Tory, 27, was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle in Los Angeles early Sunday morning (July 12).

Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – was reportedly found in a SUV which the police searched. The charge is a felony.

After police searched the SUV and found the gun, Tory was arrested and booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Lanez's bail is set at $35,000. This transpired after police was called on Sunday morning at 4:30 a.m, reporting a disturbance outside a Hollywood Hills home.

When police arrived at the scene, witnesses claimed people were involved in an argument inside an SUV.

The caller also reported that someone had fired gunshots in the air and the vehicle left the scene.

LAPD reportedly located the SUV after getting its description, and found both Tory and Megan inside of it along with another woman.

Megan Thee Stallion's foot was allegedly cut due to broken glass on the floor of the vehicle.

The unnamed woman in the SUV may have been Kylie Jenner, who was spotted with both Tory and Megan earlier in the day.

Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner is joined by Tory Lanez in pool. Picture: Instagram

TMZ reports that police have listed Megan as a "victim" in the incident, ensuring she was taken straight to hospital immediately after Tory was arrested, where her wounds have been treated.

Law enforcement sources also revealed 4 shell casings were recovered from the scene outside the Hollywood Hills home.

On Saturday evening (July 11), Megan Thee Stallion's went on Instagram Live with Kylie Jenner and Tory Lanez beside her in a pool.

In the clip, Megan warns Tory not to get her phone wet as he comes up behind her in the pool.

Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner take to Instagram Live while in the pool. Picture: Instagram

During the clip from Meg's Instagram live, an unidentified man tells Megan and Kylie that the music they're playing has to be turned down because "the PD just came.".

See the clip above.