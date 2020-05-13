Tory Lanez roasted after debuting 'socially distanced' braids hairstyle

Tory Lanez debuts new braids hairstyle on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Tory Lanez sparks hilarious fan comments after debuting his new braids hairstyle on Instagram.

Tory Lanez has experimented with a new hairstyle during quarantine along with many other rappers. The rappers new do has sparked hilarious comments after he uploaded a new photo.

The 27-year-old Canadian rapper receives more attention when it comes to new hairstyles, due to his infamous hair transplant story.

Taking to Instagram, Tory posted a photo on his story of his new braided hairstyle. The braids are a drastic change for Tory, considering he was completely bald in November.

The "Who Needs Love" rappers hair grew quite quickly with the help of his hair transplant treatment, which he revealed he had back in Mar 2019.

Tory posts a photo of his new braids hairstyle. Picture: Instagram

American blog The Shade Room reposted the photo of Tory Lanez that showed the rapper with short individual braided extensions in his hair.

In the photo, Tory is he's covering his mouth as if he's in shock himself and written over the image is "Wow I Can't Believe."

Well, many fans can relate to the shock Tory feels because the comments show people are totally puzzled by his new hair.

Some fans were concerned as they told the singer that those types of extensions can pull out his real hair permanently.

Tory Lanez had no hair back in March 2018. Picture: Getty

However, most of the comments were of people making hilarious jokes on the rapper's new hair, including rapper Tyga.

"I didn’t give out the plug for this🧐," Tyga wrote in the comment section.

Tyga also visited a doctor some time ago to get his hairline restored. Last year, Tory Lanez revealed that Tyga lined him up with he right doctor so he could get his hair transplant.

See other fans comments below.

