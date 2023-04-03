Drake gets crowd to chant Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’ in tribute to J. Cole

Drake had the crowd sing the Whitney classic for fellow rapper J. Cole!

Drake surprised fans after getting his crowd to chant the Whitney Houston song 'I Will Always Love You' for fellow rapper J. Cole.

Drizzy reportedly did this to show appreciation for J. Cole, who also appeared at Dreamville Festival to headline Sunday 2 April in North Carolina.

The crowd went wild after Drake showed his appreciation for the rapper, with other artists appearing at the event included Summer Walker, GloRilla and Mario.

Drake and J. Cole had an adorable moment on stage this weekend. Picture: Getty

During Drake's set, the rapper included an interlude of the Whitney anthem, where he said: "You better show some love to this man," referencing J. Cole.

J. Cole was then videoed singing along on stage to the song, and the crowd cheered and sung along.

They both even sung along to parts of the song, with Drake saying that "we love you brother," and embraced him.

Drake had everyone at Dreamville Fest sing "I’ll Always Love You" by Whitney Houston for J. Cole to show their appreciation for him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B6ShqP96Sy — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 3, 2023

Fans were ecstatic at the sweet moment, as J. Cole spoke a few words in admiration to Drizzy.

"I'm blown away by your greatness," the rapper said, as well as saying that Drake is the "soundtrack to our lives."

One fan said that the moment was "such a beautiful performance" between the two and we have to agree!