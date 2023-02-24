Is Drake retiring? What he's said about quitting music

24 February 2023, 12:04 | Updated: 24 February 2023, 12:08

Drake has spilled all about the future of his music career in a new interview.

Drake has sparked rumours over a potential retirement from music in a new podcast interview.

Fellow rapper Lil Yachty and Drizzy spoke candidly on the Rap Radar podcast, where he teased that he was planning to retire whilst being at the top of his game.

Fans have of course reacted to the news that the 36-year-old is possibly bowing out of the rap scene, and here's what Drake said about his retirement.

Drake's waxwork figure has been revealed in London and fans have the same response

Drake hasn't toured since 2018.
Drake has started speculation on his retirement. . Picture: Getty Images

Drizzy said, "I think I’m at the point now where I just wanna, like — I feel like maybe, we talked about this the other day, but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit."

Despite Drake not going into detail about the 'graceful exit', fans have speculated that it means music.

The full podcast interview drops Friday 24 February, so more answers will be coming out soon.

Drake 'looking for romance' with Maya Jama after name-dropping her in song

Drake started out supporting rapper Ice Cube on tour.
Drake is hinting about bowing out gracefully in the rap game. . Picture: Instagram

"Greatest run in the history of rap," one fan said about Drizzy's successful music career.

Another quipped, "Damn I never imagined drake would one day retire", pointing to his over a decade-long track record and numerous accolades.

However, other fans weren't so sure that Drizzy would be bowing out too soon: "he'll be back in a month lol" as another said, "don't play with me" regarding his comments.

Drake's new necklace, made of 42 engagement rings, represents the women he never proposed to

Drake has certainly had a good run in the rap industry - just in the last two years he has dropped three albums to major success.

Certified Lover Boy was released in 2021 and then Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss came out in 2022.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Drake News

Drake's waxwork figure has been revealed in London and fans have the same response

Drake's waxwork figure has been revealed in London and fans have the same response

Is Drake going on tour in 2023? Rumours, dates and more

Is Drake going on tour in 2023? Rumours, dates and more

Drake's new necklace, made of 42 engagement rings, represents the women he never proposed to

Drake's new necklace, made of 42 engagement rings, represents the women he never proposed to
Drake and 21 Savage sued by Vogue for millions over fake magazine cover

Drake and 21 Savage sued by Vogue for $4 million over fake magazine cover

Drake refers to Serena Williams' husband as a 'groupie' in new song

Drake refers to Serena Williams' husband as a 'groupie' in new song

More News

Chlöe & Chris Brown 'How Does It Feel' lyrics meaning revealed

Chlöe & Chris Brown 'How Does It Feel' lyrics meaning revealed

Chris Brown

R. Kelly sentenced to one additional year in jail for pedophilia

R. Kelly sentenced to one additional year in jail for pedophilia

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande 'Die For You' remix lyrics meaning revealed

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande 'Die For You' remix lyrics meaning revealed

The Weeknd

What song will Tommy Fury use for his ring walk before his Jake Paul fight?

What songs will Tommy Fury and Jake Paul use for their ring walks?

What time is Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury & how can I watch?

What time is Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury & how can I watch?