Everything we know so far about Dave’s third album from release date to tracklist

6 December 2023, 16:06

Dave and Jack Harlow tease new song

By Anna Suffolk

What is Dave's new album called? When is it coming out? Here's the rundown on Dave's hotly-anticipated third album.

Rapper Dave has announced he is starting to work on his third album, following the release of the 2017 EP 'Game Over', 2019's 'Psychodrama' and 2021's 'We're All Alone In This Together'.

The 25-year-old's debut album won the Mercury Prize & Album of the Year at the 2020 BRIT Awards, and has kept fans waiting for new music.

So, when is Dave releasing his third album, what will it be called and who features on it? Here's all we know.

Dave released the track ahead of his third album.
Dave is set to release his next album. . Picture: Getty

  1. What is Dave's new album called?

    So far, Dave has not released many details on his new album, so we can only guess what it might be called.

    Dave & Central Cee released a joint mixtape in 2023 called 'Split Decision', which consisted of four tracks including the viral tune 'Sprinter'.

    This song has since racked up 781 million global streams to date; 151 million views on the official music video whilst, “Split Decision” EP has 978 million global streams to date.

  2. When will Dave's new album be released?

    There is no news on when Dave's new album will be released, however Dave did tease that he is starting to work on it in an Instagram post.

    In an Instagram post with the caption: "Back to the motion", Dave included a handwritten note sharing that he is due to start working on his third solo album.

    'Start Album 3' was written at the bottom of a to-do list, which is yet to be ticked off.

    Dave posted this about his new album on his Instagram.
    Dave posted this about his new album on his Instagram. Picture: Instagram

  3. Who features on Dave's new album?

    Dave has not revealed who will feature on his third album, and we can only guess who collaborators might be.

    The rapper has linked up with many artists, including Jack Harlow, Central Cee, Fredo, Stormzy & Wizkid to name a few.

    Dave pictured with fellow rapper Giggs.
    Dave pictured with fellow rapper Giggs. Picture: Getty Images

