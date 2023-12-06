Everything we know so far about Dave’s third album from release date to tracklist

By Anna Suffolk

What is Dave's new album called? When is it coming out? Here's the rundown on Dave's hotly-anticipated third album.

Rapper Dave has announced he is starting to work on his third album, following the release of the 2017 EP 'Game Over', 2019's 'Psychodrama' and 2021's 'We're All Alone In This Together'.

The 25-year-old's debut album won the Mercury Prize & Album of the Year at the 2020 BRIT Awards, and has kept fans waiting for new music.

So, when is Dave releasing his third album, what will it be called and who features on it? Here's all we know.

Dave is set to release his next album. . Picture: Getty