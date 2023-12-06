Jack Harlow and Dave 'Stop Giving Me Advice': Behind the Lyrics

6 December 2023, 12:43 | Updated: 6 December 2023, 14:47

Jack Harlow poses with VMA awards

By Anna Suffolk

What are the lyrics to Dave and Jack Harlow's surprise new song 'Stop Giving Me Advice'?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

UK rapper Dave and American rapper Jack Harlow have announced they will be collaborating on a new song, called 'Stop Giving Me Advice.'

The song is set to be released on Thursday 7 December at midnight GMT (going on to Friday, Dec 7), with the rappers teasing the music video via their social media. The track is set to be released with Lyrical Lemonade, ahead of his debut album.

So, what are they lyrics to Dave and Jack Harlow's new song 'Stop Giving Me Advice'? Here's the rundown.

Jack Harlow will be releasing a track with UK rapper Dave.
Jack Harlow will be releasing a track with UK rapper Dave. Picture: Getty
Dave released the track ahead of his third album.
Dave released the track ahead of his third album. Picture: Getty

  1. What are the lyrics to Jack Harlow and Dave's new song 'Stop Giving Me Advice'?

    As the song is yet to be released, the lyrics are not available for Dave and Jack Harlow's new track.

    However, as soon as the pair release the track on Friday first thing, the lyrics will be updated here.

    The music video is also set to be released at the same time as the song, and you can watch the teaser below.

    Dave and Jack Harlow tease new song

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Dave New Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Everything we know so far about Dave’s third album from release date to tracklist

Nicki Minaj new album 'Pink Friday 2': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Nicki Minaj New Album 'Pink Friday 2': Release Date, Track List, Features & more

Nicki Minaj

How Many Kids Does Ciara Have? Names, Ages & More

How Many Kids Does Ciara Have? Names, Ages & More

Tyla Debut Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Tyla Debut Album 'TYLA': Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Trending

20 of the best Hip-Hop and R&B Christmas songs

20 of the best Hip-Hop and R&B Christmas songs

Features

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflecks children have met

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's families: Kids names, ages and parents revealed

Jennifer Lopez

Who is the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge? Here's what you need to know.

Who wins Squid Game: The Challenge?

Nelly kids: His children’s names & ages as he’s expecting baby with Ashanti

Nelly kids: His children’s names & ages as he’s expecting baby with Ashanti

Ashanti and Nelly's dating timeline: when did they get back together & first start dating?

Ashanti and Nelly's dating timeline: when did they get back together & first start dating?

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working