Jack Harlow and Dave 'Stop Giving Me Advice': Behind the Lyrics
6 December 2023, 12:43 | Updated: 6 December 2023, 14:47
Jack Harlow poses with VMA awards
What are the lyrics to Dave and Jack Harlow's surprise new song 'Stop Giving Me Advice'?
Listen to this article
UK rapper Dave and American rapper Jack Harlow have announced they will be collaborating on a new song, called 'Stop Giving Me Advice.'
The song is set to be released on Thursday 7 December at midnight GMT (going on to Friday, Dec 7), with the rappers teasing the music video via their social media. The track is set to be released with Lyrical Lemonade, ahead of his debut album.
- Jack Harlow Dating History: Does He Have A Girlfriend And Who Are His Exes?
- Who is Jack Harlow? 5 facts about the 'Lovin On Me' rapper
- Jack Harlow 'Lovin On Me' Lyrics Meaning Revealed
So, what are they lyrics to Dave and Jack Harlow's new song 'Stop Giving Me Advice'? Here's the rundown.
-
What are the lyrics to Jack Harlow and Dave's new song 'Stop Giving Me Advice'?
As the song is yet to be released, the lyrics are not available for Dave and Jack Harlow's new track.
However, as soon as the pair release the track on Friday first thing, the lyrics will be updated here.
The music video is also set to be released at the same time as the song, and you can watch the teaser below.
Dave and Jack Harlow tease new song