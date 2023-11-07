Jack Harlow 'Lovin On Me' Lyrics Meaning Revealed

7 November 2023, 14:23

Jack Harlow poses with VMA awards

By Anna Suffolk

What are the lyrics for 'Lovin On Me', the song Jack Harlow is teasing on TikTok?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack Harlow is ready for his comeback into the rap scene, and has teased a new song titled 'Lovin On Me' across social media, including TikTok.

Fans speculated that the track was set to be called 'Vanilla' or 'Whips and Chains' following multiple previews of the song on TikTok, but Jack has confirmed that the new song is called 'Lovin On Me'.

The song is set to be released on Friday, November 10, and here's a breakdown of all the lyrics we know so far.

Jack Harlow performing earlier this year at Glastonbury festival.
Jack Harlow performing earlier this year at Glastonbury festival. Picture: Getty

'Lovin on Me' is the follow up single to Jack's latest album 'Jackman', which was released in April of this year.

The rapper also released his hit album 'Come Home The Kids Miss You' last year to rave reviews and embarked on a world tour.

Most recently, Jack Harlow joined forces with Jungkook for the track '3D'.

Jack Harlow is set to release 'Lovin On Me' soon.
Jack Harlow is set to release 'Lovin On Me' soon. Picture: Alamy

  1. What are the lyrics for Jack Harlow's new song 'Lovin On Me'?

    Here are the released lyrics to Jack Harlow's new song 'Lovin On Me' (so far).

    [Hook]

    I don't like no whips and chains

    Baby, you can't tie me down

    But you can whip your lovin on me, baby

    Whip your lovin on me, baby

    [Verse]

    I'm vanilla, baby

    I'll choke you, but I ain't no killer baby

    She 28, tellin me I'm still a baby

    I get love from Detroit like Skillet baby

    And the thing about your boy is

    [Hook]

    I don't like no whips and chains

    Baby, you can't tie me down (but you can)

    But you can whip your lovin on me, baby (that's right, that's right)

    Whip your lovin on me, baby

