Jack Harlow 'Lovin On Me' Lyrics Meaning Revealed
7 November 2023, 14:23
Jack Harlow poses with VMA awards
What are the lyrics for 'Lovin On Me', the song Jack Harlow is teasing on TikTok?
Listen to this article
Jack Harlow is ready for his comeback into the rap scene, and has teased a new song titled 'Lovin On Me' across social media, including TikTok.
Fans speculated that the track was set to be called 'Vanilla' or 'Whips and Chains' following multiple previews of the song on TikTok, but Jack has confirmed that the new song is called 'Lovin On Me'.
The song is set to be released on Friday, November 10, and here's a breakdown of all the lyrics we know so far.
'Lovin on Me' is the follow up single to Jack's latest album 'Jackman', which was released in April of this year.
The rapper also released his hit album 'Come Home The Kids Miss You' last year to rave reviews and embarked on a world tour.
Most recently, Jack Harlow joined forces with Jungkook for the track '3D'.
-
What are the lyrics for Jack Harlow's new song 'Lovin On Me'?
Here are the released lyrics to Jack Harlow's new song 'Lovin On Me' (so far).
[Hook]
I don't like no whips and chains
Baby, you can't tie me down
But you can whip your lovin on me, baby
Whip your lovin on me, baby
[Verse]
I'm vanilla, baby
I'll choke you, but I ain't no killer baby
She 28, tellin me I'm still a baby
I get love from Detroit like Skillet baby
And the thing about your boy is
[Hook]
I don't like no whips and chains
Baby, you can't tie me down (but you can)
But you can whip your lovin on me, baby (that's right, that's right)
Whip your lovin on me, baby