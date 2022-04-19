Jack Harlow dating history: does he have a girlfriend and who are his exes?

Jack Harlow dating history: does he have a girlfriend and who are his exes? Picture: Getty

Does Jack Harlow have a girlfriend? Is he married or single? Here's what we know.

Everybody is talking about Jack Harlow. His catchy hooks, smooth flow and Southern charm have won the hearts of fans worldwide, and all eyes are on the Louisville native in the run-up to the release of his sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You.

And while he's busy scoring number one singles and going viral on TikTok with the infectious Fergie-sampled 'First Class', Jack is also the talk of the town when it comes to his love life.

So, who is Jack Harlow dating? Does he have a girlfriend? And who has he been linked to in the past? Here's everything we know.